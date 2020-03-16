Bumble and Tinder Offer Advice for Singles During Coronavirus Pandemic

Washington D.C. [USA], Mar 16 (ANI): Dating applications Bumble and Tinder advised singles to stay coronavirus free as the world is witnessing a crisis due to the pandemic. According to TMZ, Bumble and Tinder are urging users who want to keep using the applications during the outbreak to take a few extra precautions.Tinder warns users about the danger of meeting up people during the pandemic, and they're blasting out an in-app notice that reads, "Tinder is a great place to meet new people. While we want you to continue to have fun, protecting yourself from coronavirus is more important."The notice further reminded people to take precautions including, washing hands, carrying sanitizer, maintaining social distance in public gatherings and not touching their faces.Bumble on the other hand is directing users to visit Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and World Health Organization (WHO) sites for updated information. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)