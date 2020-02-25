Bundesliga Not as Tough as Premier League: Mateo Kovacic

Leeds [UK], Feb 25 (ANI): Chelsea midfielder Mateo Kovacic said Bundesliga is not as tough as the Premier League and hence, their opponents Bayern Munich will be better rested than them for the upcoming match."They have a great team, and they are playing well. Their league is not as tough as the Premier League, so for sure they will be more rested than us. We will prepare to hurt them a lot," Goal.com quoted Kovacic as saying.Kovacic, who has lifted the Champions League title with Real Madrid, said that Chelsea are trying to do great things this year."I had the luck of playing for a great club like Real Madrid. I won the Champions League and I am happy about that. But as players, we don't think about winning it because every week is a big game for us, so it doesn't change too much," he said."There is always another great game that we try to win. We are trying to do great things this year and tomorrow we want to show that we are a great team and pass this stage if possible," Kovacic added.Chelsea will take on Bayern Munich on February 26 in the Champions League. (ANI)

