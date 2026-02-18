UEFA Champions League 2025–26 Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: Italian league leaders Inter Milan face a daunting journey to the Arctic Circle on 19 February 2026, as they take on Norwegian champions FK Bodo/Glimt at the Aspmyra Stadion. This UEFA Champions League 2025-26 play-off first-leg tie pits the three-time European champions against a side that has become a giant-killer this season, having already defeated Manchester City and Atlético Madrid. While Inter enter as favourites, the sub-zero temperatures and synthetic pitch in Bodø present a unique challenge for the visitors. 'Racists are cowards', Vinicius Junior Addresses Alleged Racist Abuse Following Real Madrid vs Benfica UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Match.

UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Live Streaming and Telecast Details in India

Football fans in India can watch the match live during the early hours of Thursday morning. The official broadcaster for the UEFA Champions League in India is the Sony Sports Network.

TV Channels: The game will be telecast live on Sony Sports Ten 2, 3 and 4 TV channels.

Live Streaming: Digital users can stream the match via the Sony LIV app and website.

Feature Details Fixture FK Bodo/Glimt vs Inter Milan Competition UEFA Champions League (Play-off, 1st Leg) Date Wednesday, 18 February 2026 Kick-off Time 8:00 PM GMT / 9:00 PM CET / 1:30 AM IST (Feb 19) Venue Aspmyra Stadion, Bodø, Norway UK Broadcaster TNT Sports / discovery+ US Broadcaster Paramount+ / ViX India Broadcaster Sony Sports Network / Sony LIV Free Stream RTÉ Player (Ireland)

Bodo/Glimt vs Inter Milan Team News

Inter Milan manager Cristian Chivu faces a selection headache in midfield. Reports from the camp indicate that star playmaker Hakan Calhanoglu and Davide Frattesi have not travelled to Norway, with the former suffering from muscle fatigue and the latter sidelined by illness. These absences may lead to an increased role for Piotr Zieliński and Nicolò Barella.

Bodo/Glimt, managed by the highly-rated Kjetil Knutsen, are expected to field a full-strength side. The Norwegians are currently in their domestic off-season but have stayed sharp through recent European heroics. All eyes will be on Jens Petter Hauge, the former AC Milan winger, who will be eager to prove a point against his old city rivals.

