Premier League 2025–26 Free Live Streaming and TV Telecast Details: Arsenal travel to Molineux on 19 February 2026, looking to tighten their grip on the Premier League 2025-26 title race. The league leaders face bottom-of-the-table Wolverhampton Wanderers in a rearranged midweek fixture, brought forward due to Arsenal’s upcoming appearance in the Carabao Cup final next month. A victory for Mikel Arteta’s side would extend their lead at the summit to seven points, piling the pressure on defending champions Manchester City. EPL 2025–26: Thomas Frank to Ruben Amorim, List of English Premier League Managers Sacked in the Ongoing Season.

Wolves vs Arsenal Kick-Off Time and Venue

The match is scheduled to take place on February 19 (IST).

Venue: Molineux Stadium in Wolverhampton

Time: 1:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time)

How to Watch Wolves vs Arsenal l Live Streaming and Telecast in India

Indian viewers can follow the Premier League action through the following options:

Live Streaming: JioHotstar will provide live streaming of Premier League 2025–26 matches, with Star Sports Network being the official broadcast partner. Fans can watch the Wolves vs Arsenal match live on the JioHotstar app and website.

Telecast: The Star Sports Network is expected to broadcast the match on its Star Sports Select TV channels, subject to scheduling. Scotland Announces Extra Bank Holiday To Mark Nation's FIFA World Cup Return.

Wolves vs Arsenal Team News

Arsenal arrive at Molineux in excellent form but face a few injury concerns. Mikel Arteta is expected to be without Kai Havertz and Mikel Merino, while captain Martin Odegaard is a doubt following a minor knock. Despite these setbacks, the Gunners are heavy favourites against a Wolves side that has struggled significantly this season.

Wolves are currently rooted to the foot of the table and will be without key forward Hwang Hee-chan due to a calf injury. However, manager Gary O'Neil’s side has shown signs of resilience at home recently, and they will be desperate to pick up points to avoid matching the unwanted record for the lowest points total in Premier League history.

