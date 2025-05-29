New Delhi [India], May 29 (ANI): The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) on Thursday announced that ten "cutting-edge" Indian Artificial Intelligence (AI) startups have been selected for the IndiaAI Startups Global Initiative, a prestigious international acceleration program in partnership with Station F, Paris, and HEC Paris.Union Minister of Electronics and Information Technology, Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw, highlighted the significance of this partnership, stating," India's AI ecosystem is now on the cusp of a global breakthrough. Through initiatives like this, we are enabling our most promising startups to tap into international markets, form global alliances, and create scalable, impactful solutions. This partnership of IndiaAI Mission with Station F and HEC Paris represents a new chapter in India's innovation diplomacy."Under this partnership, the program will provide the startups with access to resources, mentorship, and networking opportunities within the French and European ecosystems.

This initiative aligns with the Indian government's vision of leveraging AI for inclusive growth.The 10 startups, spanning sectors from image editing and deep-tech to earth observation and conversational AI, were chosen through a rigorous multi-stage selection process. They will participate in a four-month program at Station F, designed to facilitate their global scale-up, market access, and cross-border collaboration. The program includes a one-month online preparation phase followed by a three-month immersive residency in Paris, France.The IndiaAI Startups Global Initiative features ten innovative AI startups making strides across various sectors, including PrivaSapien Technologies, which builds responsible AI with privacy engineering, and CoRover.ai, which offers conversational Gen AI. The list also includes Staqu Technologies (Jarvis), which provides AI-powered audio-video analytics, and SatSure Analytics, which delivers decision intelligence using satellite imagery and AI.

Storyvord creates automated video content, and VolarAlta monitors industrial emissions with AI. Smartail offers an AI-powered edtech platform, Secure Blink provides AI-driven cybersecurity, NeuroPixel.AI enables fast AI-driven image editing, and Voicing AI delivers intelligent voice agents.MeitY Secretary S Krishnan echoed this sentiment, emphasising that the initiative serves as a "bridge between India's talent and the world's innovation hubs." He lauded the selected startups for their strength, diversity, and global potential. (ANI)

