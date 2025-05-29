Spirit, an upcoming movie directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, became a hot topic of discussion after Deepika Padukone’s silent exit from the project. The Telugu film, starring Prabhas in the lead role, was planned to feature the Bollywood actress as the female lead. However, after Deepika reportedly requested an eight-hour work shift, the filmmaker decided to part ways with her, labelling her demands "unprofessional." Meanwhile, a gripping trailer for Kajol’s upcoming film MAA was unveiled today. At the trailer launch event of the supernatural film in Mumbai, Kajol and Ajay Devgn addressed the eight-hour working policy amid the Spirit controversy. ‘MAA’ Trailer: Kajol’s Horror Movie, Produced by Ajay Devgn, Pays This Lovely Tribute to Mothers – Did You Notice? (Watch Video).

Kajol and Ajay Devgn Support 8-Hour Work Shift for New Moms

At the trailer launch event of MAA on Thursday (May 29), Kajol and Ajay Devgn were asked about the new moms in the film industry and their demands to have an eight-hour work shift. Kajol agreed to this and said, "Well, I love the fact that you could work less..." while Ajay had a different take on the matter. The Bollywood star, who is also a director and producer, said, "It's not like it's going well with the people. Many are understanding it now."

He continued, "Most of the honest filmmakers, I would say, would not have a problem with this. And apart from this, being a mother and working for eight hours, you should be able to start working for eight to nine hours shift. So I think its person to person and most of the industry does understand this nowadays."

Ajay Devgn and Kajol Talk About 8-Hour Work Shift for New Moms in Industry

What Was the Issue Between Deepika Padukone and Sandeep Reddy Vanga?

While Deepika Padukone had not officially announced her association with the Spirit, several reports claimed that the Kalki 2898 AD actress was roped in to play the female lead in the Telugu film. However, recent reports claimed that Deepika Padukone, who welcomed her first child, a baby girl, in September 2024, refused to shoot for more than six hours. She also demanded extra pay if the shoot went over 100 days, and reportedly did not agree to dub in Telugu. Soon after her silent exit, Sandeep Reddy Vanga announced that Triptii Dimri joined the film as the new female lead. ‘Spirit’: Confirmed! Triptii Dimri Replaces Deepika Padukone As Female Lead in Prabhas-Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Movie.

About ‘MAA’

Directed by Vishal Furia, MAA, starring Kajol, is a mythological horror film set in the world of Ajay Devgn's Shaitaan (2024). The trailer showed the actress turning a 'rakshak' to protect her daughter from evil forces. The movie is bankrolled by Ajay Devgn and Jyoti Deshpande under Devgan Films and Jio Studios. The cast also includes Ronit Roy, Indranil Sengupta, and Jitin Gulati in key roles. The movie will hit the theatres on June 27, 2025.

