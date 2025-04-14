PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 14: The 12th edition of Vinyl India -- the World's Largest PVC & CPVC Business Summit & Exhibition -- took place on April 10-11, 2025, at the Jio World Convention Centre, Mumbai, uniting the Global Vinyl Industry under one roof

With over 1250 delegates from 540+ organisations across 25 countries, the Summit reinforced its reputation as the definitive Global platform for collaboration, innovation, and strategic dialogue across the Vinyl value chain.

The Summit is organized by ElitePlus++ Business Services (EPBS) under the visionary leadership of Nidhi Verma, Founder & MD, ElitePlus++ Business Services, and is supported by the Department of Chemicals & Petrochemicals (DCPC), Ministry of Chemicals & Fertilizers, Government of India

Over the past 15 years, ElitePlus++ Business Services has conceptualized and successfully delivered over 100 iconic Global Business Summits and International CEO Roundtables, consistently setting new benchmarks in technology advancement, strategic policy dialogue, and sustainable development. These platforms have not only facilitated high-value Joint Ventures and M&A opportunities but have also played a pivotal role in job creation by enabling Global organizations to establish factories and offices in India, further strengthening India's industrial and economic landscape.

Vinyl India is Summit and Expo on PVC - The Strongest Building Block of the Fastest-Growing Economy. At the heart of India's rapid development lies a powerful enabler -- Polyvinyl Chloride. As the nation propels forward with ambitious infrastructure projects and urban expansion, PVC has emerged as a cornerstone of progress, driving advancements across sectors like construction, healthcare, agriculture, and utilities.

The infrastructure engine driving India's next wave of growth

* PVC: A foundational pillar supporting economic expansion

* Comprehensive insights across all PVC business verticals

* Vinyl India provides two full days of intense knowledge-sharing, collaborations, and partnerships

As India charts its high-growth trajectory, PVC remains central to the country's developmental journey. The Summit echoed a powerful message to global stakeholders: "Be a part of this spectacular transformation."

India's PVC Consumption - A Global Opportunity

With annual PVC consumption surpassing 5 million tons, of which 1.5 million tons is produced domestically and 3.5 million tons imported, India stands as the focal point for global trade, investment, and growth. As infrastructure demand soars across housing, healthcare, urban mobility, agriculture, and packaging -- PVC's role as a versatile, sustainable solution becomes ever more crucial.

Setting the Stage for Industry-wide Transformation

The 12th Vinyl India Summit served as a pivotal platform, uniting visionary leaders, global policymakers, and subject matter experts to chart the future of the PVC and CPVC industries. The Summit featured over 70 distinguished speakers who provided valuable insights into technological advancements, smart manufacturing, digital transformation, evolving regulatory frameworks, and emerging growth opportunities across sectors such as healthcare, construction, automotive, and consumer goods.

High-impact panel discussions addressed pressing challenges and opportunities within the industry, including the current status and outlook of O-PVC pipes, the future of uPVC windows, strategies for advancing sustainability and fostering a circular economy, and the growing influence of Industry 4.0 on smart manufacturing.

Complementing these knowledge-sharing sessions, more than 50 leading Exhibitors showcased cutting-edge technologies, sustainable solutions, and the latest innovations in PVC manufacturing and processing, offering delegates a comprehensive view of the industry's future.

The Summit featured a series of insightful sessions led by esteemed industry professionals, including:

* Keynote Speakers include Worlds' Global Leaders --Chairman, ACG Group, MD, DCW Vice Chairman & CEO, Jain Irrigation Systems. President & CEO, Tricon Energy

* Guest of Honour is- Deepak Mishra, Joint Secretary, Department of Chemicals & Petrochemicals, Ministry of Chemicals & Fertilizers, Government of IndiaMessage by Global Vinyl Team

Chief Executive Officer, Vinyl Council of Australia, President & CEO, Vinyl Institute of Canada, President & CEO, The Vinyl Institute

Veterans debate in 4 powerful Panel Discussions: Strategic Directions & Deep Dives on important Issues and Opportunities

1. PVC IND 4.0 - Outlook of Next Gen

2. PVC: The Pillar of Construction Industry in India

3. What's Next in uPVC Windows?

4. O-PVC Pipes - Current Status and Future Outlook

These expert-led panels addressed next-gen solutions, market barriers, sustainability strategies, and digital transformation to future-proof the vinyl value chain.

8 Business Sessions

Business Session I

PVC Industry Overview & Market Outlook Among the four leading polymers, PVC has a very interesting journey ahead, driven by infrastructure growth. This unique polymer has the lowest carbon footprint and remains in service for a very long period. Delegates will gain deep insights into what the future holds and how the demand-supply balance will take shape. As the Indian PVC processing industry is heavily dependent on imports, subject matter experts will provide a first-hand look at what to expect as we move through 2025 and beyond.

Speakers include: President - Polymer Chain, RIL, Editor, Chlor-alkali Asia, Argus Media, Executive Director, Chemical Insights, S&P Global Commodity Insights, Asia/ISC Vinyl & ISC Chlor-Alkali, Chemical Market Analytics by OPIS, A Dow Jones Company, Managing Director, CHEM1 Consulting Beijing Co

Business Session II

Revolution in Pipes & CPVC PVC is the oldest known polymer to mankind and has made a huge contribution to safeguarding human health with PVC pipes. For efficient and safe energy transmission to homes and many gadgets we use, PVC-insulated wires and cables provide safety and comfort. As we move ahead, PVC pipes have continuously evolved, offering superior performance. This Business Session will provide deep insights into the emerging future of PVC pipes and fittings and how to remain in the lead.

Speakers include: CMD, Epigral, Managing Director for India, Middle East, and Africa, The Lubrizol Corporation, Managing Director, Aliaxis India

Business Session III

Processing & Downstream Machinery It is heartening to know that the PVC Processing Machinery Industry--covering pipes, profiles, and injection-moulded fittings manufacturers--is keeping pace with high-output, precision equipment to serve the market. From high-throughput mixers to twin-screw extrusion with very close thickness measurement, and moulding machines with high output and hot runners, advancements continue to drive efficiency. The latest developments in technology will keep the processing industry ahead, offering the best value to end consumers, with savings resulting from reduced energy consumption at high throughput.

Speakers include: President, Yudo Hot Runner India , Head - Compounder Projects, Theysohn Extrusionstechnik GmbH, Director, Rajoo BausanoExtrusion, Head of Sales - Business Unit Hose & Tube, Sikora AG, Director of Global Sales and Legal Officer, Mixaco Dr. Herfeld GmbH & Co. KG

Business Session IV

Green PVC - Sustainable Product As we all know, sustainability is the new buzzword everywhere and is the most discussed topic at all events. Keeping in mind how the Vinyl Industry is involved in the sustainability drive, global experts will provide insights into how GREEN PVC will support humanity. We will gain a clearer understanding of how GREEN PVC will help us keep pace with the fast-changing demand for sustainability. It is very interesting to know that PVC--one of the first polymers to be discovered and having been around for all these years--continues to evolve with new applications driven by innovation, further supporting the versatility of this wonderful polymer. As an emerging society demands "more from less," this session will feature experts sharing with us "Solutions for the Future"

Speakers include: Director, Pundamilia Ltd, Global Executive Committee - PVC, Baerlocher Group, Co-ordinator of Toxicology working group, Japan Plasticizer Industry Association (JPIA), Principal Engineer Process Technology, thyssenkrupp Uhde GmbH, Director, Global Plumbing and Plastic Products, NSF

Business Session V

New Aspects in PVC Processing This session delved into the latest advancements in PVC processing technologies, focusing on enhancing efficiency, quality, and automation in extrusion and material handling. Industry leaders shared their expertise on cutting-edge developments shaping the future of PVC manufacturing.

Speakers include: Managing Director/CEO, Battenfeld-Cincinnati Austria GmbH, Area Management ASM/ Asian Markets, Zumbach AG, Director, Neoplast Engineering

Business Session VI

Innovations in Applications - Solutions for the Future is very interesting to know that PVC--one of the first polymers to be discovered and having been around for all these years--continues to evolve with new applications driven by innovation, further supporting the versatility of this wonderful polymer. As an emerging society demands "more from less," this session will feature experts sharing with us "Solutions for the Future."

Speakers include: Technical Director, Finolex Industries, Head, Development and Technology, ACG Packaging Materials, Founder & CEO, Hardy Smith & WPC News, CEO, PVC Converters

Business Session VII

Opportunities and Challenges for OPVC- We all know that Oriented PVC (O-PVC) has been a very innovative development in the PVC pipe segment. Orientation provides "More from Less"with superior strength, placing O-PVC in a very unique position. We will gain deep insights as renowned Speaker, shared with us the "secrets" of O-PVC pipes and fittings.

Speakers include: Business Development and Marketing Director, Molecor Technologia SL

Business Session VII

Latest Advancements in Stabilizers- Stabilisers play a very important role in PVC processing. It is heartening to know that next-generation stabilisers are now available. With the increasing usage of C-PVC, these new-generation stabilisers offer enhanced properties--a very welcome development to support the growth of PVC across all applications.

Speakers include: Managing Director, Silvin Additives, Business Head - Pipe and Fittings segment, Reagens SPA, Co-founder and Director, Goldstab Organics, Chairman & MD/, Business Head - CPVC Division, Platinum Industries, Technical Manager, Sun Ace

Business Session VIII

Latest Developments in PVC Additives- Continuing with stabilisers and additives for PVC, we will gain deep insights into the latest developments, covering advancements in PVC additives for both PVC and C-PVC, specifically for water transportation and building applications

Speakers include: Director-Business Development, Benchmark Polytechnik, Business Director - Plastic Additives, ARKEMA Group, Country Head-India & Middle East, Galata Chemicals, Sales Director Polymers, Innospec LeunaGmbH

Gala Entertainment & Networking Dinner The evening of 10th April came alive with the Spectacular Gala Night -- a perfect fusion of music, culture, and global networking.

View the event highlights here:

Post, Reel

Issued by: ElitePlus++ Business Services- 11th April 2025

