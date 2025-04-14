Hyderabad, April 14: A minor fire broke out on Monday in a star hotel where the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) team was staying, fire department and police officials said. The hotel is located in the posh Banjara Hills locality here. The fire was quickly doused and no one was injured in the incident, they said. Abhishek Sharma Shatters Records: Here's List of Achievements Of Star Sunrisers Hyderabad Opener Following 141-Run Match-Winning Knock in SRH vs PBKS IPL 2025 Match in Hyderabad.

Fire Breaks Out at Sunrisers Hyderabad Team Hotel

Fire at Park Hyatt Hyderabad Quickly Contained; No Casualties Reported A fire broke out on the first floor of the Park Hyatt Hotel in Banjara Hills on Monday morning, prompting a swift response from emergency services. The incident occurred around 8:50 AM, leading to the… pic.twitter.com/8NTO3nATFB — Sudhakar Udumula (@sudhakarudumula) April 14, 2025

The fire sparked in the steam room of a spa on the first floor of the hotel due to a suspected short circuit, and smoke emanated from there. According to a fire department official, no one was present there at the time. "It was a minor fire and a fire engine was rushed to spot and the fire was brought under control quickly," a police official at Banjara Hills Police Station said.

Some players of SRH who were staying in another tower of the hotel were not in the hotel when the blaze was reported and other players who were there checked out later, the officials added.