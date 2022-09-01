Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 1 (ANI/NewsVoir): Mayor R. Priya has inaugurated the grand award ceremony of the 5th season of Sakthi Masala's Homepreneur Awards 2022, an initiative by Brand Avatar which provides a platform to recognize women engaged in home-based ventures in the country.

The event also attracted the participation of eminent personalities from industries, academia, government, cinema, television and social service organizations such as follows:

The current edition of the Sakthi Masala's Homepreneur Awards/Suyasakthi Viruthugal 2022, an initiative by Brand Avatar also provided college going girls a platform to share their entrepreneurial ideas, and plans to start, execute and scale up their dream ventures through Sakthi Masala's Homepreneur Awards/Suyasakthi Viruthugal Student edition with the support of YI - Young Indians, Chennai Chapter and GRT Mahalakshmi Vidyalaya as special sponsors. This initiative recognised the best ideas presented by the students. The top 3 winners were awarded with Rs 1,00,000 cash prize.

This year Sakthi Masala's Homepreneur Awards 2022, an initiative by Brand Avatar had tied-up with StartupTN (TANSIM), an initiative of the Government of Tamil Nadu, nurturing a benevolent entrepreneurial ecosystem in the State.

Sakthi Masala's Homepreneur Awards 2022, is unique in the sense that it honors home-based business women, instead of corporate talents. The award was instituted in 2017 and so far four seasons have been held. The first three ceremonies took place at Chennai, while the 4th one went digital. From 2000+ registrations, 500 shortlisted candidates attended the jury interview out of which totally 16 category winners, 9 Inspirational woman awardees, 41 special mention awardees and 3 student teams were awarded on stage.

Winners list 2022:

Inspirational Women Awardees:

Selection Process:

The applications were received from June 7th to July 2nd, 2022

These applications were shortlisted and top candidates were interviewed by the esteemed jury during the jury interview on July 23 & 24, 2022.

The panel of esteemed Jury members shortlisted nominated women based on: uniqueness of the business, social impact, business challenges, scalability, family impact, and progress & revenue.

The selected winners from each category were presented with the award at a grand ceremony on 28 August, 2022.

The eminent jury panel for the Sakthi Masala's Homepreneur Awards, comprises women achievers from different fields who include:

Aruna Subramaniam, Management Consultant & Trustee, Bhoomika Trust

Hema Rukmani, CEO, Thenandal Entertainment

Jayasree Vummidi, Managing Director - The Lotus Group

Krithika Radhakrishnan, Arkay Production

Lakshmi Ravichander, Founder, Event Art

Latha Rajan, Founder, Ma Foi Strategic Consultants

Dr Madhu Saran, Founder, River NGO

Dr Manimekalai Mohan, Founder, SSVM Institutions, Coimbatore

Nina Reddy, Joint Managing Director, Savera Hotels

Prasanna Vasanadu, founder and CEO, VR Derma Pvt Ltd

Poornima Ramaswamy, designer, stylist and entrepreneur

Radha Sanjeev, Chief Operations Officer, Glosel Group

Rathna Sivaraman, entrepreneur and media personality

Ravoofa H.K, Media Mason

Rinku Mecheri, social entrepreneur, Founder, Chennai Volunteers

Rukmini Thiagarajan, Director - Chennai One IT Sez

Dr Saranya T. Jaikumar, educational psychologist

Dr Saundarya Rajesh, Founder-President, Avtar Career Creators & Flexi Careers India

Shiny Surendran, accredited sports dietitian, IOC & SDA

Shylaja Chetlur, actor, entrepreneur, media professional, Shylaar Productions

Dr Srinisha Maran, Chairperson, Bharath University & Sree Balaji Medical College

Sushila Ravindranath, senior journalist

Veena Kumaravel, co-founder, Naturals Salon

Dr Vimalarani Britto, entrepreneur, educationalist, and social

Jury from YI - Young Indians, Chennai Chapter:

Vidya Ragu - a YI Member, Founder Himalaya calling, Skillsgurucool, Womens Bilateral Mastermind - Global Conversations platform on Entrepreneurship

Kavya - Co-founder, Advay Capital, associate member of Institute of Chartered Accountants of India

Below are the prestigious sponsors who have joined hands to successfully execute the event this year.

Sakthi Masala, the queen of spices as the household name among the millions today, is the title sponsor of Homepreneur Awards 2022. The event is powered by SSVM Institutions, A school milieu that creates confident, self-assured learners; GRT Jewellers, one of India's foremost jewellery stores; Sree Balaji Medical College and Hospital, providing excellent medical education. The Associate sponsor being Milky Mist, always extending hands towards better nutrition. Student edition special sponsor being GRT Mahalakshmi Vidyalaya.

