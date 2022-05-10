New Delhi [India], May 10, (ANI/SRV): Thingsup, a low code IoT SaaS platform announced revenue growth of 7x year-over-year. Keeping up the momentum, the company is expanding its footprint in the EV segment and claims to have boarded one of the leading EV manufacturers on its platform. With the platform, the company claims to reduce IoT app development time from months to weeks. The startup has already onboarded 25+ enterprise brands from the cold supply chain, and EV industry as customers.

"Over the past year, Thingsup has grown rapidly and assisted many businesses by providing them with Technology tools that helped to make products, operations, and business processes IoT-enabled. We have successfully helped companies in Food, Beverage, and cold supply chain industries to reduce wastage and optimize supply chain operations with our platform. We have also invested heavily in building our platform with more advanced technology that we have been providing to clients in a very minimal time. As a result, we have emerged as the essential IoT platform for successful business of cold chain, fuel management, and Going forward we are excited to enter fast-growing industries such as EV mobility and EV infrastructure connectivity.'' Added Akshay Ghadage, co-founder, Thingsup.

Also Read | Netherlands Coach Ryan Campbell Discharged From Hospital After Recovering From Cardiac Arrest.

As part of this tremendous growth, Thingsup has achieved a number of major milestones, including:

-7x Revenue Growth

Also Read | Apple iPhone 14 Max Price & Specifications Tipped Online: Report.

-10000+ IoT nodes onboarded, 1 node every hour added

-Team size doubled to 32

-Expanded to Fuel and Electric vehicle segment

Pranav Naiknavare, Founder of Thingsup, said, "Thingsup monitoring software will assist businesses in becoming professionals in the provision of EVOS solutions. This gave us the confidence to go to market, expand our sales funnel, improve revenue, and provide an overall higher ROI. We have added 1 IoT node every hour in the last 1 year and we are confident to do 50K nodes this year alone."

Providing the connected Ecosystem to EV users for simplifying their experience is a key essential part for EV OEMs, making that possible need a strong IoT technology backbone. In today's time when the time to market reduction is a key priority for OEMs, Thingsup solves this problem for them.

Akshay further added, "We wanted to provide our clients with a one-stop destination for all of their IoT complications. For the same, we are raising a pre-series A round of investment. This new funding will help scale up our business for building new products and services, expanding the sales and operation not just in India but also in the Asia Pacific region."

With Thingsup's ready EV monitoring platform, OEMs can onboard their vehicles, and chargers on the platform and go live within weeks. GPS telemetry, Range Estimation, Trip and route planning, Smart Instrument cluster connectivity, Turn by turn navigation, remote control, BMS, and Motor control diagnostic data monitoring are some of the key features the platform offers.

This story is provided by SRV. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/SRV)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)