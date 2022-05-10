Traditionally, Apple launches its flagship series globally in September or October every year. Last year, we saw the launch of the iPhone 13 Series. This year, we expect the company to introduce the iPhone 14 Series. The iPhone 14 Series is likely to come in four models - iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Max and iPhone 14 Pro Max. Ahead of its launch, specifications and price of the iPhone 14 Max have been tipped online. Apple iPhone 12 Mini & iPhone 12 Get Up to Rs 11,910 Discount on Amazon, Flipkart,

Tipster Sam has revealed the price and specifications via a Twitter post. According to Sam, iPhone 14 Max 6GB + 128GB model will retail at $899 (approximately Rs 69,600). The prices of other storage variants are currently unknown. In terms of specifications, iPhone 14 Max is likely to come with a 6.68-inch flexible OLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz.

It is said to be powered by an A15 Bionic chipset paired with 6GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. Apple might introduce the A16 Bionic SoC in iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max models. For photography, iPhone 14 Max could get two 12MP rear cameras. Moreover, the handset is likely to come with a notch and FaceID feature.

