New Delhi [India], June 24 (ANI/GPRC): Located on the famous Banjara Hills in Hyderabad, Super Select's grand state-of-the-art showroom features premium interiors that match the beauty of the cars on display. At first glance around the establishment, one is awestruck by the sheer number of luxury and supercars present. I saw more brands than I could count on my fingers, and each car was in mint condition. Super Select has built their name on their commitment to quality but seeing it in person is a whole another experience.

Super Select is a pre-owned luxury cars dealer that launched in India in 2020 and is headed by two super enthusiastic young businessmen, Imran Shaikh and Kunal Jain. The firm has quickly become a favourite among the country's car enthusiast community and is quickly expanding its operations.

The brand lives up to its name and only picks up on the best quality cars in the market. The showroom accepts the cars only after they clear a 150-point inspection checklist, RTO and service background check. Clearly, this is the showroom for a connoisseur of cars to buy and sell a luxury automobile of the highest quality. For someone looking to sell a luxury car as well, Super Select is the place for the best price option and easy buyer-seller support.

The ease with which the team helps to select the best choice option, and the expertise with which they deliver the best possible price and features according to the buyers' need, is commendable. In fact, this is what sets them apart- the brand has at its helm, two young people who are super passionate about high-end luxury automobiles and have experienced their finer nuances across the world in their travels. That passion shows in the way the showroom conducts its business, and it will also drive them to the top of their league.

Super Select's parent company- Kings Group Venture is a major player in the luxury cars market and oversees global acclaimed car detailing shops like Autowerks and Automechanica.

The Hyderabad showroom is Super Select's second location in the country and comes on the heels of the massive success they saw in Pune. In this city, the brand has delivered over 150 luxury pre-owned cars since their launch in 2020. Exotic four-wheelers like Aston Martins, Bentleys and Ferraris have driven out of their doors, and the Hyderabad showroom expands more on that.

With their recent deals made in Europe, Super Select has brought in collector items from the F1 world to India and set the market abuzz, making Super Select the new preferred destination for merchandise and memorabilia from F1 legends, signed posters, literature and material on the history of famous brands, books and even merchandise like branded watches. In addition, they have recently acquired a high-end collection of Ferrari race boat merchandise and a very interesting list of lifetime collectibles in products for home decor by high-end automobile brands.

This flagship showroom houses not only the best of luxury cars but is also Super Select's first venture into the world of luxury motorbikes, auto gadgets and collector's memorabilia. One can find a large collection of luxury four-wheelers and two-wheelers here, and rely on Super Select's customer service to cater to client needs before and after the sale.

Super Select's commitment to customer satisfaction in all spheres have set them on a fast track to the top, and with more expansion plans on the horizon it would be interesting to see what all they will offer to the Indian connoisseurs of luxury automobiles in the future.

