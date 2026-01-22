Jalaun, January 22: A Government Railway Police (GRP) head constable is being hailed as a hero after saving a passenger’s life at the Orai railway station in Jalaun. In a high-stakes rescue captured on CCTV, Head Constable Bhimsen Tripathi acted within a narrow eight-second window to pull a man from the tracks just as a high-speed train thundered past. The incident, which occurred earlier this week, has gone viral on social media, drawing widespread praise for the officer’s presence of mind and bravery.

The incident unfolded at Platform Number 1 when a passenger, reportedly unaware of the danger, attempted to cross the railway tracks. While the man was still on the line, a "through-pass" express train approached the station at high speed. Mumbai: Alert RPF Personnel Saves Man's Life Who Fell on Platform While Boarding Train at Andheri Station, Video Surfaces.

RPF Jawan Saves Passenger’s Life in Jalaun

RPF jawan saves passenger's life showing bravery in Jalaun, UP RPF jawan ran and pulled the passenger from the rail track to the platform Train sped past the track from behind pic.twitter.com/IV69mPHzkk — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) January 22, 2026

Seeing the imminent collision, Head Constable Tripathi, who was stationed on the platform, sprinted toward the tracks. Without hesitating, he reached down, grabbed the passenger, and pulled him onto the platform. Scant seconds after the man was cleared, the train sped past the exact spot where he had been standing.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 22, 2026 09:18 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).