New Delhi [India], March 10 (ANI/FleishmanHillard): Narendra Singh Tomar, Union Minister of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare will inaugurate the Plant Based Foods Industry Association (PBFIA) event titled "Dawn of a Plant Based Age" to be held on March 14th at AAHAR 2023 in New Delhi. 'Right To Protein' has also extended its support to the initiative. The conference will bring together plant-protein enthusiasts and industry leaders to discuss the need for India to become an "Ingredients Hub" for plant-based foods and to establish an ecosystem that supports the growth of the plant-based food industry. The event will feature technical discussions on flavor and texture, as well as the role of plant-based dairy innovations.

The conference host keynote speakers, including experts and government officials such as Dr Sudhanshu, Secretary of APEDA; Sanoj Jha, Addl. Secretary of MoFPI; Pradeep Singh Kharola, Chairman & Managing Director of ITPO; VK Vidyarthi, General Manager of APEDA; Saurabh Sanyal, Secretary General of PHD Chamber; Gaurav Marya, President of Franchise India; Nitin Verma, Counsellor Agriculture of High Commission of Canada in India; and Ramkumar PS, Regional Commercial Director of Brenntag. Over 25 plant-based food companies will be exhibiting their products and solutions at the event, providing an immersive experience for attendees. Companies exhibiting at AAHAR for the first-time will include Vezlay Foods Private Limited, Alt Foods, Blue Tribe Foods, Continental Greenbird, Shaka Harry, Wakao Foods, UniBourne Food Ingredients LLP, Nourish You, Alimento Agro Foods Pvt Ltd, Azista Industries Pvt Ltd., Grabenord, Marine Hydrocolloids, Nutricircle Ltd., The Cone Company, Multivac Laron India Pvt. Ltd., Born Reborn, Dancing Cow, OMG Labs Private Limited, UEngage, Urja Protein India Pvt Ltd, Taj Group of Companies, Mangat Ram Dal Mill, Bajo Foods Private Limited, Fair Exports (India) Pvt Ltd, QOOT Food Limited, Thee Packaging Company and Welkin Foods, So Good and Loving Hut Vegan Paradise.

Sanjay Sethi, Executive Director, PBFIA said, "The aim is to cultivate, develop, and mainstream the plant-based foods industry and to assist India to attain the Net Zero Carbon Emissions objective by 2070, moving closer to the Sustainable Development Goals. The "Dawn of a Plant Based Age" conference is a necessary step in the direction to collectively driving initiatives towards food and nutritional security. We are thrilled to receive strong support from many industry leaders and initiatives and collaborators, including the health awareness initiative 'Right To Protein'. I urge the industry and citizens, alike to be a part of this important conversation and contribute to a sustainable future for all."

"The demand for plant-based proteins is rapidly growing around the world and this has led to the emergence of a thriving industry. According to market research, the global plant-based protein market is expected to reach USD 17.4 billion by 2027, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3 per cent from 2020 to 2027.[1] This growth is driven by factors such as the rise in vegan and flexitarian diets, affordability, and the increasing availability of plant-based products. The 'Dawn of a Plant Based Age' conference plays a crucial role in enabling India to realize its potential as a significant global contributor to the plant-based protein industry. We are delighted to be a part of this important dialogue, and everyone is invited to participate and thereby help better shape the future of the food industry", added Deeba Giannoulis, Head of Marketing (Sustainability), US Soy, South Asia, and Sub-Saharan Africa, USSEC.

The conference is presented by The Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) & India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO), and co-organised by Plant Based Foods Industry Association (PBFIA) and PHD Chamber, the conference is supported by Franchise India and powered by US-SOY with Ernst & Young as Knowledge Partners, Brenntag as the Principal Sponsor and Right To Protein as a Sponsor. The conference is also a precursor to the upcoming global Soy Month celebrations in April, which aims to eliminate protein deficiency by educating and highlighting role of soy as a complete source of protein.

- Date: 14th March

- Venue: Hall no. 8, Pragati Maidan, New Delhi

About Plant Based Foods Industry Association: Plant Based Foods Industry Association (PBFIA) is an apex, CEO-led body with 100 members in 1 year of its formation. PBFIA supports the development of a robust ecosystem for the plant-based foods industry in India through strategic collaborations, by the creation of networks between stakeholders, facilitating research to enhance the capabilities of the sector, and pushing for positive policymaking and dissemination of key trends and information in the interest of its members. For further information, please contact Sanjay Sethi, Executive Director of Plant Based Foods Industry Association at +91 9004777119 and sanjay.sethi@pbfia.org.

About 'Right To Protein': 'Right To Protein' is a public health awareness initiative to educate citizens about the importance of adequate protein consumption for better nutrition, health and well-being. #RightToProtein initiative aspires to build knowledge of different types of protein sources, both, animal, and plant protein-based, to meet larger nutritional goals. Right To Protein aims to develop an ecosystem of institutions, organizations, experts, professionals and more to drive protein awareness, debunk myths and misconceptions about protein and protein food sources and rally for nutrition security through adequate protein consumption. The ecosystem will aim to improve the production, consumption quality, and consistency of plant and animal proteins. Right To Protein is supported by several like-minded global individuals, academicians, professionals, and institutions and is open for those who would like to join and/or contribute to any capacity, including providing knowledge, and technical support or as promotion partners.

For more information, visit www.righttoprotein.com and follow @righttoprotein on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.

