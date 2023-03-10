Mumbai, March 10: A light-hearted moment between a group of friends turned ugly when one of them killed the other in Gujarat's Ahmedabad. Accused Kanu Naik allegedly killed his friend a few hours after the two exchanged heated arguments.

Police officials said that the incident took place on Wednesday at the Vatva GIDC factory when Kanu killed his friend after a banter went awry. According to a report in the Times of India, the victim has been identified as Deepak Naik (30). Ahmedabad Shocker: Domestic Worker Molests Home Alone Woman in Anandnagar; Complaint Filed.

The incident came to light one of the friends filed a complaint against the accused. In his complaint, Satya Naik said that he, accused Kanu, Deepak, and Manu Naik worked in the same factory at Pushpak industrial estate. Cops said that Manu and accused Kanu are brothers. The incident took place on Wednesday when all four friends met and were having fun by cracking jokes.

During this, an argument broke out between Deepak and Kanu and the two started abusing each other. Satya told cops that he and Manu intervened and stopped their fight. Meanwhile, Kanu left the place and returned back in the evening. He started asking Deepak as to why he was fighting with him earlier in the day. Ahmedabad Shocker: Man Beaten With Broom, Hurled With Casteist Abuses for Sporting a Moustache in Sanand.

Following this, Kanu hit Deepak on his head with a wooden which led to the victim bleeding. He was immediately rushed to LG Hospital, however, doctors declared him brought dead. Cops have filed a case under various sections of the Indian Penal Code.

