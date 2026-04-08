PNN

New Delhi [India], April 8: Academio, an online tutoring platform specialising in the IB and Cambridge IGCSE curriculum, has recorded up to 20% month-on-month growth in student enrolments over the course of its first year of operations. Founded in February 2025 and operating on a one-on-one tutoring model, the platform has built an expert team of 30+ specialist educators that have even IB and Cambridge IGCSE examiners with an average teaching experience of over 10 years.

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IB and Cambridge IGCSE schools in India have grown by over 40% in just five years. Yet qualified academic support for students in these programmes remains critically scarce. Students have largely depended on coaching designed for domestic boards, which fails to address the conceptual rigour, assessment philosophy, and examination technique that IB and Cambridge IGCSE demand -- leaving a structural gap that continues to grow alongside the curricula's own expansion.

Academio was founded by Nitasha Sagar Kukar, an engineer with an MBA from IIM Bangalore and a career spanning Procter & Gamble and Accenture, who encountered this gap firsthand as a parent navigating the IB system for her own child. "The IB and Cambridge IGCSE curricula demand a fundamentally different kind of teaching," said Kukar. "These programmes reward conceptual depth and analytical thinking. One of our defining choices has been to build our educator network without geographical constraints, bringing the best of global IB and Cambridge IGCSE expertise directly to students in India, including educators with international teaching experience from beyond India's borders. Our network exists because we refused to compromise on that standard."

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95% of Academio's 32 active tutors were brought on through academic referrals, not open applications, each holding a minimum of 3 years of dedicated experience in the specific curriculum they teach. The network includes practising IB and Cambridge IGCSE examiners, giving students direct access to educators who assess the very papers they sit.

The platform's results are a testament to this. 95% of students have improved by at least one grade and 90% have exceeded their predicted grades in board examinations relative to mocks or end-of-year assessments.

Having established its presence in the Delhi NCR market through its Gurugram centre, operational since April 2025, Academio is now looking at expanding its footprint to Bengaluru and Pune.

About Academio

Academio (academio.co.in) is an online academic support platform specialising in the International Baccalaureate (IB) and Cambridge IGCSE curricula. Founded in February 2025 and headquartered in Gurugram, Academio provides one-on-one tutoring and academic mentoring for students from middle school through high school. Its network of 32 specialist educators -- including IB and Cambridge IGCSE examiners -- is sourced primarily through academic referrals, with each tutor holding a minimum of three years of dedicated experience in their specific curriculum.

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