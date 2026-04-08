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Indian cricketer Sanju Samson has garnered widespread praise following a heartwarming gesture in his home state of Kerala. On Tuesday evening, the star wicket-keeper-batter gifted a brand-new smartphone, reportedly worth INR 40,000, to a fan after noticing the young man’s mobile phone had a severely damaged display. You can follow Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans Match Scorecard here.

The recipient of the gift, T Sabareesh, is a native of Kadampazhipuram in Palakkad and a dedicated follower of the cricketer. As reported by Mathrubhumi, the incident occurred near the Punchapadam bus stop in the evening, while Sabareesh and his friends were travelling to a local ground for their daily cricket.

Sanju Samson Gifts Fan a New Smartphone

One Fan asked Sanju Samson for a selfie. Sanju noticed the lines on the screen. The guy said it happened after a software update. On the spot Sanju arranged another New Smart Phone for him ❤️ pic.twitter.com/35JUMmpLOa — 𝖇 𝖗 𝖚 𝖙 𝖚 (@Brutu24) April 8, 2026

Recognising the occupant as the Indian international star, Sabareesh approached the vehicle to request a selfie. Despite being engaged in a video call at the time, Samson reportedly asked the fan to wait for a moment. Once he concluded his call, the cricketer obliged the request for a photograph. However, as Sabareesh attempted to capture the moment, it became apparent that the cracked screen on his old device was preventing a clear image. Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans, IPL 2026 Live Streaming Online and Free Telecast.

Upon observing the shattered display and the fan’s struggle to take a usable photo, Samson took immediate action. The cricketer opened the boot of his car, retrieved a boxed smartphone, and handed it to the stunned young man.

The gesture comes during a period of significant professional success for Samson. Earlier this year, he played a pivotal role in India’s triumphant 2026 T20 World Cup campaign, where he was named Player of the Tournament after an explosive series of performances. Currently representing the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (Mathrubhumi). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 08, 2026 06:14 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).