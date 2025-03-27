PNN

New Delhi [India], March 27: Jaipur-based commercial real estate firm AccuSpace, through one of its SPVs (special purpose vehicle), has entered the Delhi-NCR market with the acquisition of a 30,000 sq. ft. Grade A office space from a Singapore-based fund on NH8 in Gurugram. This move is part of the company's broader expansion strategy as it establishes a presence in Tier-1 cities beyond its home market in Rajasthan.

AccuSpace's newly acquired space is strategically located along the NH8 corridor, a prime business district that hosts leading corporations, including Google and Air India's North India HQ. The property has already attracted marquee tenants, including a leading automaker and an international retail brand, further solidifying AccuSpace's standing in the commercial real estate leasing sector. With an AAA-rated tenant portfolio and long-term lock-in agreements, AccuSpace strengthens its position and credibility with banking and financial institutions.

Mukesh Choudhary, Managing Director of AccuSpace, shared his perspective on the acquisition: "This is a milestone moment for AccuSpace. Entering Delhi-NCR with an asset of this calibre aligns with our vision of expanding into high-growth markets. Partnering with esteemed tenants of global standing validates our commitment to delivering world-class commercial real estate solutions. This acquisition sets the stage for our continued growth in Tier-1 markets."

Strategically positioned on NH8, one of the most prominent business corridors in the region, the newly acquired space offers unparalleled connectivity, premium infrastructure, and access to a high-value corporate ecosystem. The company specializes in investment-grade commercial real estate, including built-to-suit (BTS) developments, premium office spaces, and high-quality warehousing solutions. Its latest foray into Delhi-NCR signals strong future growth as it solidifies its presence in India's most dynamic real estate markets.

The real estate market in Delhi-NCR continues to witness strong demand for premium office spaces. With this acquisition, AccuSpace expands its asset base while contributing to the region's evolving commercial real estate landscape, offering state-of-the-art infrastructure to global and domestic enterprises.

About AccuSpace

AccuSpace is a leading commercial real estate firm specializing in premium office spaces, built-to-suit (BTS) facilities, and state-of-the-art warehouses. 100% occupancy, it serves many blue-chip tenants across Jaipur, Delhi-NCR. A group company of BSM Developers, AccuSpace is committed to innovation, sustainability, and strategic expansion into high-growth markets.

