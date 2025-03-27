The highly anticipated action thriller L2: Empuraan, starring Mohanlal, finally arrived in theatres on Thursday, March 27, 2025. Written by Suresh Gopy and directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, the Mollywood film serves as the sequel to the hit 2019 film Lucifer. The movie brings back superstar Mohanlal in the titular role as Stephen Nedumpally aka Khureshi Ab'raam. The movie features an ensemble cast, including Mohanlal, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Manju Warrier, Tovino Thomas, Indrajith Sukumaran, Abhimanyu Singh, Jerome Flynn, and Sooraj Venjaramoodu, among others. Let us take a look at what the audiences have to say about the film. ‘L2 Empuraan’: From Rick Yune’s Mysterious Villain to Tovino Thomas’ Antagonistic Turn, Mohanlal-Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Trailer Sparks Intriguing Fan Theories!.

‘L2: Empuraan’ Twitter Review

Mohanlal's L2: Empuraan is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated Indian movies of 2025, and audiences who have already seen the film in theatres are sharing positive reviews online. As of now, the movie has received good reviews, with fans lauding the impressive first half and the interval scene. Fans also praised Mohanlal's entry and the "Hollywood-level visuals" of the Prithviraj Sukumaran directorial. Let us take a look at some early reviews of L2: Empuraan shared by fans.

Mohanlal’s Entry Scene Receives Praise

#EmpuraanReview : The first half builds excitement with strong elevations, stunning visuals, and a Curious interval block 💥💥 Lalettan’s entry is a major highlight 🔥🤯 However, the second half loses steam as the same elevation formula repeats, leading to lag. While the… pic.twitter.com/VDyrhhBSik — Pan India Review (@PanIndiaReview) March 27, 2025

‘L2: Empuraan’, the ‘KGF 2’ of Mollywood?

#Empuraan movie review :- Flim starts with slow pace with international standard visuals 🥶 Dialogues mostly in English and Hindi 😶. But after #Mohanlal𓃵 's entry flim picks up the pace with banger interval(best interval for a malayalam movie)🥵💥 Second half out and out… pic.twitter.com/5IFWJ2uqtH — k (@Gabbafied) March 27, 2025

A Dull Storyline for ‘L2: Empuraan’?

#Empuraan 2.5/5. Technically excellent but the storyline lacked depth and the excellence on the technical side was simply used to mask the weakness in the storyline. Could’ve been so much betger, expected so much more! — Rahul (@rahulmenonedits) March 27, 2025

Mohanlal and Manju Warrier Shine On Screen

#Empuraan [#ABRatings - 3/5] - First half was majorly focused on Setting up the phase & plot. Second half moves towards touching politics & Taking revenge - Elevation shots & Visuals are good 👌 - Length could have been trimmed & screenplay should have tightly packed - Interval… pic.twitter.com/neE1ii454n — AmuthaBharathi (@CinemaWithAB) March 27, 2025

‘L2: Empuraan’ Suffers From Its Lengthy Runtime?

#Empuraan: could've been a landmark film for Mollywood with good writing & a bit of subtance. Visuals, production design & other technical aspects were topnotch but scarcity of high moments & tiringly long duration backfired. Jungle & handcuff episodes were fire, rest meh. pic.twitter.com/gfYQCd4LEA — ALIM SHAN (@AlimShan_) March 27, 2025

‘L2: Empuraan’ Falls Short Compared to ‘Lucifer’

Jointly produced by Aashirvad Cinemas and Sree Gokulam Movies, L2: Empuraan is presented by Lyca Productions. The film also stars Kishore, Sukant Goel, Eriq Ebouaney, Fazil, Saikumar, and Nikhat Khan. The Lucifer sequel is also the first Malayalam film to be released in IMAX and EPIQ formats. L2: Empuraan Plot Will Be Clear Even to Audiences Who Haven’t Watched Part 1, Says Prithviraj Sukumaran.

