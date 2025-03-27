New Delhi, March 27: Infosys has reportedly laid off 45 more freshers from Mysuru campus as part of its workforce restructuring, marking another round of job cuts within the IT company. The Infosys layoffs comes after the company laid off around 700 freshers earlier this year for failing the internal assessments programme. Last month, Infosys laid off around 700 trainees.

These trainees had been hired from campuses and off-campuses two and a half years ago, but they were onboarded at the company last October. Infosys stated that these trainees did not pass an internal assessment programme. As per a report from the Economic Times, the company also mentioned that around 350 employees had "resigned" during this period. Block Layoffs: Twitter Co-Founder Jack Dorsey’s Fintech Firm To Lay Off up to 1,000 Employees Amid Reorganisation.

"Various complaints which are received by this office address to PMO are enclosed herewith. The applicants are requesting the intervention of the Ministry of Labour & Employment to ensure their reinstatement in employment and to prevent similar unfair dismissals from happening to other employees in the future," the central government's labour ministry said in a letter dated February 25, as per ET report. Infosys reportedly stated that their testing procedures are clearly outlined in the evaluation policy document. They also mentioned that the information was communicated proactively to all trainees.

As per a report of The Hindu Business Line, Infosys has laid off around 45 trainees who failed to meet the "company standards." An email that was reportedly sent to the laid off trainees mentioned that they did not successfully complete the "Foundation Skills Training Program." As per reports, the trainees had been given extra time to prepare, as well as opportunities for doubt-clearing sessions and mock assessments. It has been a part of company's continued assessment and has affected a portion of trainees at this point. Tech Layoffs 2025: 23,382 Employees Laid Off by 89 Companies So Far This Year Due to Various Reasons; Check Details.

As per reports, the affected trainees will need to sign a Separation and General Release Agreement. Once the process is complete, they will receive a payment of one month's salary, along with a relieving letter. Infosys also mentioned in an email that it will provide support to the affected trainees by offering professional outplacement services to help them find new job opportunities. Additionally, the company has proposed a 12-week external training programme to prepare these trainees for potential positions in the Business Process Management (BPM) industry. After completing the training, they will have the chance to apply for roles within Infosys' BPM division.

