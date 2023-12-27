Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], December 27 (ANI): Adani Energy Solutions Limited, a part of the diversified Adani portfolio, said it has received the letter of intent (LoI) for the acquisition of Halvad Transmission Ltd from PFC Consulting Limited (PFCCL).

Halvad Transmission Ltd, a special-purpose vehicle, was set up by PFCCL to evacuate 7 gigawatts of renewable energy from the Khavda renewable energy park.

AESL said it acquired it through a tariff-based competitive bidding process and will commission it in 24 months on BOOM (Build, Own, Operate, and Maintain) basis.

The world's largest renewable energy park, with a generation capacity of 30,000 megawatt of green energy, is coming up at Khavda, Gujarat.

The Halvad transmission line, part of national grid, will help evacuate 7 gigawatt of renewable energy by connecting Khavda to Halvad, also in Gujarat.

AESL will invest around Rs 3,000 crore to build, own, operate and maintain the over 301 km (656 ckm) transmission project for a period of 35 years.

The project includes setting up a 765 kV Halvad switching station with 2x330 MVAr bus reactors and a line-in and line-out of the Lakadia-Ahmedabad 765 kV D/c line at Halvad.

"AESL is committed to partnering with the government and developers of renewable energy to expedite efficient evacuation of renewable energy from the generating regions. The 7GW project will go a long way in making additional renewable energy available to consumers. We will use the latest technology to commission this project with minimal environmental impact," said Anil Sardana, MD, Adani Energy Solutions.

AESL is the country's largest private transmission company, with a presence across 16 states of India and a cumulative transmission network of 20,518 ckm and 53,161 MVA transformation capacity. In its distribution business, AESL serves more than 12 million consumers in metropolitan Mumbai and the industrial hub of Mundra SEZ. (ANI)

