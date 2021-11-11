Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 11 (ANI/NewsVoir): SVKM's NMIMS' School of Business Management (SBM), recognised as one of India's top management schools, invites applications for its MBA in Human Resource (HR), considered among the best in its category in the nation.

The carefully-designed curriculum is reviewed annually with inputs from industry, alumni and academia to equip students with competencies needed for the VUCA world.

Also Read | Life Insurance Plans That Provide Highly Competitive Premium Rates For Their Customers.

The program structure:

Courses with end term: Focus on knowledge (primary) and skill building

Also Read | Lee Min-ho Aka Kim Tan Revisits His Meet-Cute Site With Park Shin-hye From The Heirs (View Pics).

Courses with internal continuous assessment: Equal focus on knowledge and skill building

Workshops: Primary focus on skill building

The industry-oriented pedagogy combines rigorous academic coursework with workshops, guest sessions and field assignments. The program has achieved full placements during campus recruitments. For the MBA HR program, the highest package offered was INR 21 LPA. The institution proved its pedagogical credentials with approximately 25% of the students securing PPOs for their brilliant performances in the summer internship and competitions.

The course covers Design Thinking, Business Anthropology, Ethical dilemmas in business Talent Management, Employee rewards and recognitions, Negotiations, leadership and team effectiveness, Compensation Management and Emotional Intelligence which give students right exposure to tackle complex business scenarios.

The curriculum also includes courses and workshops on People Analytics, Competency Mapping, Negotiation skills, Business research etc. The curriculum includes 38 courses and 15 workshops spread over six trimesters. It focuses on building business acuity, harnessing technology for high impact organizations, developing research driven business solutions, and creating sociological, anthropological, psychological, economics and global outlook while keeping the changing nature of workforce and emergence of gig economy in mind.

To meet the demand for analytics and technology-proficient HR professionals, the course work lays an enhanced focus on data and analytics. The program includes 8-10 weeks of summer internship, Business Research Workshops and Dissertation to enhance skills of opportunity recognition, problem identification and solving, critical thinking and ability to work independently as well as in teams.

Students get complete acquaintance about the industry focused curriculum through courses and guest lectures from distinguished professionals from the industry.

HR professionals are now playing a vital role in the post-pandemic era. With a blended work culture, remote working and globalisation HR professionals are in demand.

With the economy expected to recover in the coming months, recruiters are looking for HR professionals with proficiency in cognitive skills like command over digital tools, critical thinking, adaptability, flexibility, with the emotional intelligence required for collaborations and team management. The current placement trends indicate a high demand for HR professionals who can blend digital tools with a strategic approach while nurturing a collaborative approach.

Elaborating on the role of HR leaders, Dr. Prashant Mishra, Dean, School of Business Management, SVKM's NMIMS, said, "The role of HR leaders has become all the more critical for enterprises. From hybrid working models, rapid scaling up of work forces, to compensation models in an era of Unicorns. Our HR-MBA program has gained its reputation as the best in the country because of our dedication to guiding future leaders who can read the pulse of the people. Thanks to our comprehensive program, we are proud of our graduates who have gone on to become HR leaders in top companies across India and abroad."

Launched in 2011, the aim of the program is to develop professionals with a strong grounding in the HR domain which is aligned with the overall business strategy. One of the distinguishing features of the MBA-HR is the multi-phased collaboration between academicians and the industry which extends from curriculum development, partnering for case writing to collaborations on capstone projects. The faculty is a mix of academicians with a strong background in research as well as HR professionals, industry experts, CHROs (Chief Human Resources Officers) and CEOs (Chief Executive Officers).

Speaking on the program Dr. Hema Bajaj - Program Chair MBA HR and Behavioural sciences. The program has now completed 10 years and we have done complete review of the program. This has been done over a period of 7 months with extensive consultation with industry, faculty, students and alumni. The program has been benchmarked amongst the best from Indian and foreign institutes. The focus has been on skills and knowledge building through courses and workshops in areas like competency mapping, design thinking, emerging technology, people analytics and negotiation skills.

Eligibility: To apply students must have a Bachelor's Degree in any discipline from a recognized University with minimum 50% marks in the aggregate.

Admission Procedure:

Step 1: Register for NMAT by GMAC

Step 2: Register and apply for NMIMS MBA at nmat.nmims.edu Last day to apply is either before the NMAT by GMAC first exam attempt date.

Note - Important changes introduced by NMIMS for MBA Admissions 2022

NMIMS accepts score of the first NMAT examination attempted by the candidate

Apply for NMIMS before your scheduled NMATbyGMAC examination.

Accreditation: SBM has the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB) accreditation, which is known as the longest-standing and most prestigious professional accreditation in business education. It has NAAC accreditation with Grade A+ (3.59 CGPA), Mumbai Campus and is recognized as Category-I University by MHRD/UGC Grant of Graded Autonomy Regulation, 2018.

SBM of SVKM's NMIMS, Deemed-to-be-University, is one of India's leading business schools with a legacy of world-renowned faculty and an excellent placement program. NMIMS which began as a business school 40 years ago, is known for its trailblazing curriculum. The school has consistently ranked among the top 10 B-Schools in the country since 1998, in various such published surveys.

The Graduate Management Admission Council (GMAC) owns and administers the NMAT by GMAC™ exam. The NMAT by GMAC™ is accepted by 38 leading institutions in India for securing admissions to their flagship MBA and other management programs in India. Besides India, the NMAT by GMAC™ exam today is delivered across 12 countries namely, South Africa, Philippines, Nigeria, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Botswana, Nepal, Sri Lanka, UAE, Zimbabwe, and Ethiopia.

GMAC has two types of testing modes for the exam. One is online proctored exam that can be taken from home and the second is the centre-based online exam. Candidates have the option to take the test either at test centre that follows all the social distancing protocols or take the online proctored exam from the comfort of their homes.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)