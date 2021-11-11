There are two things that attract a potential customer to buy one out of many life insurance plans. These are premium and ultimate benefits. Every insurance provider bets his or her job on different life insurance plans that he or she pitches to a customer. The weapons are premium and have benefits.

Out of these two, premium governs the majority of the market. Since that is the amount customers pay during the tenure of the life insurance plan, it rules all the major discussions while closing the final life insurance plan.

This can be looked at from two different perspectives. One perspective is related to what we have mentioned above, paying a premium during the tenure of the life insurance plan. The other perspective is of the premium that you receive after the maturity of the life insurance plan.

The concept of Return of Premium remains relevant in a few life insurance plans, but it still has a major impact.

Life Insurance Plans with Competitive Premium Rates

Let us now review some life insurance plans that offer the most competitive premium rates to their customers.

● Annuity Plan

Having a job can be tough but leaving it is the toughest part of a person’s life. You receive paychecks throughout your tenure at the company. It takes a lot to adjust to life with no paychecks. While many government companies pay pensions to their retired employees, the same cannot be said about private companies.

You can always take up a consulting job, but that would not really be your dream retired life. Hence, having a steady paycheck can help you out. An annuity Plan is one such life insurance plan that provides you regular payment during your retired life. You pay a premium throughout your life. This premium contributes to your corpus fund, parts of which are returned by the insurance company as per terms and conditions of the life insurance plan.

The insurance company invests the money securely while ensuring that you do not lose your corpus fund. You receive all of it in parts after you retire from your job.

You experience financial independence even during your retired life. The benefit is that you can choose one out of many life insurance plans offered under this category. All of them differ based on your financial needs, hence customizing your premium amount as you find it convenient to pay towards the life insurance plan.

● Unit Linked Insurance Plans

Also known as ULIP, the life insurance plan functions based on the market. Since it deals with market-linked investment, the returns you get are also linked to the market; most of it is determined by the risk profile you have been categorized.

The life insurance plan allows you to fix the premium amount based on what kind of an investment you go with. You can choose to go with equity, debt, or a combination of both. Your choice will determine the premium for the life insurance plan. It is recommended to remain as safe as possible. This may attract a lower premium yielding lower returns, but you would feel more secure in monetary terms.

You can opt for a riskier investment option. This would increase your premium, but the coverage would also be on the higher side.

You retain the right to customize your premium amount based on how much you want to invest in which option provided by this life insurance plan. It inculcates a sense of discipline as you realize that you have to save some money towards the life insurance plan. Additionally, you get tax benefits under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act, 1961. You can spread out your investment in multiple instruments as well and avail the facility to withdraw money in case of an emergency.

It is a false belief that there is no competition in the insurance industry. On the contrary, there is a lot of competition with every insurance trying to top the market with its best life insurance plan. These were the three life insurance plans that offer you competitive premium rates.