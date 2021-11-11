Fans celebrates eight years of The Heirs last month and recently Lee Min-ho was seen visiting one of the sites from the show. All those fans of the show, might remember Min-ho or Kim Tan sees Cha Eun-Sang or Park Shin-Hye for the first time on the beach while he was seated at a restaurant. He just couldn't take his eyes of her while she felt helpless and hurt due to her elder sister. Well, recently Lee Min-Ho uploaded a picture from this LA location and fans are sure it is the same restaurant. Best K-Dramas To Binge-Watch: From ‘Crash Landing on You’ to ‘Hospital Playlist’, These 7 Korean Dramas Are Must-Watch

The pictures Lee Min-ho uploaded has him posing next to the restaurant. The actor and a couple of other kdrama favourites are in LA. Recently, he even attended a gala event and apparently exchanged numbers with Steven Yeun. South Koreans Decode the Rising Global Popularity of K-dramas

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 이민호 leeminho (@actorleeminho)

Check out the scene from Heirs

The Heirs is one of Kim Eun-sook's most popular stories but can't be called one of her bests. The Heirs is a problematic show with the male lead Kim Tan mostly forcing his love on Cha Eun Sang. But the show was presented so well, everyone loved it.

