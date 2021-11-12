Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 12 (ANI/NewsVoir): Salesforce Consulting and Development is a unique industry dedicated to helping businesses level up.

Ever since COVID-19 threw the market off balance, businesses have been struggling to keep their roots stable and adapt to the new dynamics of the market.

Also Read | How To Link Your Bank Account to Google Pay.

Aekot is an A-team of Salesforce professionals driven to transform businesses using cloud technology, business strategies, and data analytics. The firm is also working with Milaap, South Asia's largest crowdfunding platform for healthcare, education, sports, disaster relief, and other personal causes.

Milaap is renowned for changing millions of lives on a national level. What started as a platform to fund rural projects and micro-entrepreneurs, has quickly become India's most widely utilized online platform to raise funds from friends, family, and a wider social network for medical needs, loved ones, and charity. While working alongside Milaap, Aekot has also been helping multiple other small & medium businesses in utilizing Salesforce as a tool in leveling up their businesses.

Also Read | Children's Day 2021 Gift Ideas: 5 Unique Gifts To Present to Sweet Kids on Bal Diwas.

In the era of digital dominance, sustaining cut-throat competition in their niche has become all the more challenging for businesses. This reality is precisely why Aekot builds innovative tech-led solutions such as cloud-based digital apps tailored for the client's unique requirements, and much more. The present customer base of the firm is rooted in North America and India.

Aekot launched during the pandemic when most conventional businesses were either shutting down or coping with severe losses. The company is bootstrapped having evolved from 2 to over 15 employees in the last 8 months.

The solution architects at Aekot hold a collective experience of 25+ years in Salesforce Developer Certification. The team harnesses their expertise and experience in transforming businesses, ensuring their clients remain on top of the ever-evolving technology.

Having served over 20 clients with Salesforce implementations and customizations, the firm creates top-notch digital experiences for businesses by employing cloud technology, business strategy, and data analytics in a highly collaborative environment.

The agile team of developers and consultants at Aekot works with businesses on a very consistent level ticking off all important aspects of Salesforce, ensuring an evolution. This evolution includes Salesforce Implementation, Salesforce Integration, and Salesforce Architecture Design. After a meticulous understanding of the client's needs, the firm's solution architects design personalized solutions. These include tailored apps for businesses along with a fruitful integration of third-party apps like QuickBooks and Jira.

Aekot is dedicated to designing unique and customized tech solutions, merging their expertise with the leading Customer Relationship Management. The team is committed to providing 100% customer satisfaction and is presently offering a one-week free trial at the start of every new engagement. Playing all their cards right, Aekot is all set to reimagine digital experiences for businesses in the global market.

For more information, please visit: www.aekot.com.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)