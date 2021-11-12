Children’s Day was discovered as a day to create awareness about the rights, care and education of children. It is also known as Bal Diwas and is observed every year on November 14. Children’s Day 2021 falls on Sunday.

Children are the centre of attraction on this day. Everyone tries to make them feel special on this day by organising parties, quiz competitions and giving them gifts. We at LatestLY, have bought together a list of gift items that you can give to little children around you on this special day.

1. Rainbow Scratch Paper Notebook

This is a unique notebook wherein whatever you draw comes out in a wave of colours. Let your child explore his artistic self by gifting him this rainbow Scratch Paper Notebook on this Children’s Day.

2. Animal Mosquito Repellent Band

Considering the rising dengue cases in the country, a trendy and fancy mosquito repellent band is the most useful gift for a kid. Gift the kid safety from the dengue infecting mosquitoes by giving this animal printed mosquito repellent band. Children’s Day 2021 Speeches in English & Bal Diwas Essays in Hindi: Easy Speech Topics for Kids To Deliver on Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru’s Birthday.

3. Personalised Hand Sanitiser Bottle

Now that schools are getting back to offline mode, it is very important to ensure that children take all the safety precautions. Therefore, gift them a bottle of sanitiser with the name imprint so that they remember to sanitise their hands every now and then.

4. Customised Mask Holder

This is a very useful gift for the kids. A pouch that can carry 10-15 masks and has the personalised name of the owner. You won’t have to look here and there if your child misplaces his face mask. This handy pouch will be very helpful in such a situation.

5. Toniebox

The perfect story time companion for all the kids. Whenever it’s storytelling time, the child is more hooked to the phone screen, taking this screen distraction away, Toniebox is the perfect children’s day gift this year.

Make this children’s day special for your children by gifting them items that are unique and out of the box, because they deserve it.

Wishing everyone a Happy Children’s Day 2021!

