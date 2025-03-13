VMPL

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 13: AFCOM Holdings Limited (AFCOM), (BSE - 544224), one of the leading players in the air cargo transportation sector, announces the appointment of Mr. Sudhir Deoras and Ms. Arundhati Mech as Independent Directors to its Board. This strategic move underscores AFCOM's commitment to strengthening corporate governance, enhancing strategic oversight, and driving sustainable growth.

Also Read | Language Row: MK Stalin Led-DMK Government Replaces Rupee Symbol in Tamil Nadu Budget Logo With Tamil Letter; BJP's K Annamalai Slams Move, Says 'How Stupid Can You Become'.

Sudhir Deoras

* Over 40 years of leadership experience in Tata Group across steel, infrastructure, auto components, M&A, and international business.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: 10-Year-Old Boy Shot Dead While Guarding Crops From Cattle in Shahjahanpur; 2 Taken Into Custody.

* MD, TRF (formerly Tata-Robins-Fraser Ltd.) (2007-2016): Led three transnational M&As, tripled growth, and increased market capitalization fourfold.

* MD, Tata International (1999-2006): Scaled turnover from Rs800 Cr to Rs8,000 Cr, making it a global trading powerhouse.

* Other Key Roles: Principal Executive Officer, Tata Steel | Executive-in-Charge, Tata Bearings (revived a loss-making unit).

* Industry Leadership: Chaired CII's Eastern Regional Council, National Committee on Exports, and Backward District Development.

* Board Roles: Chairman of York Transport (Singapore), Aditya Automotive (India), Dutch Lanka Trailers (Sri Lanka), and Hewitt Robins (UK).

* Education: BE (Rewa) | Diploma in Electrical Engineering & Metallurgy (SNTI, Jamshedpur) | Executive programs at INSEAD, MIT Sloan, and IMD Switzerland.

Arundhati Mech

* 35 years at RBI, specializing in banking regulation, compliance, governance, and crisis management.

* Chief General Manager & Regional Director, RBI (2016-2019): Led banking operations in Tamil Nadu & Puducherry, managed crises like demonetization and Vardha Cyclone.

* General Manager (HR, Banking & IT), RBI (2010-2016): Spearheaded digital transformation, HR initiatives, and compliance strategies.

* Deputy General Manager (IT), RBI (2003-2010): Led banking IT modernization for secure financial systems.

* Major Contributions: Managed demonetization currency flow, drove financial literacy programs, implemented Core Banking Solutions in Urban Cooperative Banks.

* Board Roles: Independent Director at HDB Financial Services Ltd. and Shivalik Small Finance Bank.

* Education: M.A. (JNU) | Leadership Development (Kellogg School of Management, USA).

Commenting on the appointments, Capt. Deepak Parasuraman & Chairman & Managing Director of AFCOM Holdings Limited, said, " At Afcom, we are committed to strengthening our leadership team with professionals who bring a wealth of experience and a forward-thinking approach to governance and business strategy. The appointment of Mr. Sudhir Deoras and Ms. Arundhati Mech marks a significant milestone in our journey toward sustainable growth, operational excellence, and global expansion.

Sudhir Deoras is a highly respected leader in the corporate world, known for his ability to drive transformational growth and execute strategic mergers and acquisitions across industries. His expertise will be invaluable in shaping our strategies as we explore new market opportunities and enhance operational efficiencies.

Arundhati Mech brings unparalleled expertise in banking, financial governance, and regulatory compliance, gained through an illustrious career at the Reserve Bank of India. With her deep understanding of financial inclusion and policy coordination, we are confident that she will provide critical insights to strengthen our financial frameworks and governance policies.

At Afcom, we believe that strong leadership and a commitment to innovation are the cornerstones of sustained success. With the addition of these two industry stalwarts to our Board, we are reinforcing our dedication to corporate governance, strategic expansion, and value creation. Their collective experience will be instrumental in guiding Afcom to new heights in the years to come."

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)