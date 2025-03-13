Shahjahanpur, March 13: A 10-year-old boy was shot dead as he was guarding crops from stray cattle in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur district, police said on Thursday. Police have taken two accused in the case -- a school manager and his son -- into custody on Thursday, officials said. Superintendent of Police (Rural), Manoj Kumar Awasthi, told PTI that Ranjit Kumar (10), a resident of Babupur village under the Tilhar police station limits, was guarding his crops from stray animals on Wednesday night when a herd of cows approached his field. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Man Beats Daughter’s Boyfriend to Death With Iron Rod, Assaults Her Too After Finding Them in Her Room in Moradabad.

As he rushed to chase them away, Veerpal Singh, a school manager, and his son Akash, who were on the roof of their house at the time, fired a shot from a licensed rifle that hit Ranjit, killing him on the spot. Police have sent the body for autopsy and taken Veerpal Singh and his son into custody, the SP said.