Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 28 (ANI): Snapping 10 consecutive weeks of decline, India's foreign exchange (forex) reserves rose by USD 4.23 billion to USD 597.509 billion for the week ended May 20, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data showed.

This is the first increase in India's forex reserves in the past 11 weeks. The forex reserves had declined by USD 2.676 billion in the week ended May 13. India's forex reserves have fallen sharply after touching an all-time high of USD 642.453 billion on September 3, 2021.

Also Read | Trent Boult, New Zealand Pacer, To Miss 1st Test Against England Due to IPL Commitment: Report.

According to the Reserve Bank of India's weekly statistical supplement, all the components of the forex reserves rose during the week ended May 20 led by a sharp jump in the foreign currency assets.

India's foreign currency assets, which are the biggest component of the forex reserves, rose by USD 3.825 billion to USD 533.378 billion during the week under review, the RBI data showed.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu Shocker: Elephant Tramples 40-Year-Old Woman to Death Near Gudalur, 2nd Incident in Two Days.

Expressed in US dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-dollar currencies like Euro, UK's Pound Sterling and Japanese Yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.

The value of gold reserves rose by USD 253 million to USD 40.823 billion during the week under review.

India's reserve position in the International Monetary Fund (IMF) increased by USD 51 million to USD 5.002 billion, and the value of India's Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) with the International Monetary Fund rose by USD 102 million to USD 18.306 billion during the week ended May 20, the RBI data showed. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)