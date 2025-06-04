New Delhi [India], June 4 (ANI): Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal commenced his two-day visit to Italy on Wednesday following the conclusion of his engagements in France focused on advancing economic cooperation between the two countries.

During the visit, the Minister will co-chair the 22nd Session of the India-Italy Joint Commission for Economic Cooperation (JCEC) with Antonio Tajani, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Italy.

Also Read | Australian Deputy PM Richard Marles Meets Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Backs India's Fight Against Cross-Border Terrorism (See Pics).

This engagement will take place in the context of a defining phase in India-Italy bilateral relations, following the launch of the India-Italy Joint Strategic Action Plan (JSAP) 2025-2029.

The JSAP, announced after the meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Rio de Janeiro in November 2024, is built on ten thematic pillars, with economic cooperation as a core area of focus.

Also Read | Nothing Phone 3 Price Leaked Ahead of Launch on July 1, 2025; Check Expected Variants, Specifications and Features.

The 22nd JCEC session in Rome will offer both sides an opportunity to assess progress and identify new avenues for collaboration in high-impact areas such as Industry 4.0, agritech, digitalization, energy transition, sustainable mobility, and the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC).

"These deliberations are expected to further strengthen bilateral economic connectivity and foster strategic industrial partnerships," a Commerce Ministry release said.

It said the Italy leg of the visit reaffirms India's commitment to enhancing strategic and economic ties with key European partners and deepening bilateral trade and investment collaboration with Italy.

Goyal will also lead a high-level Indian business delegation to the India-Italy Growth Forum in Brescia, a major industrial hub.

The Forum will bring together key enterprises and stakeholders from both countries to promote investment, build business-to-business linkages, and explore synergies in sectors aligned with innovation and sustainability.

"The visit reflects the growing political will and converging economic aspirations between India and its European partners. It aims to translate shared leadership vision into durable partnerships that drive inclusive growth, industrial transformation, and global economic resilience," the release added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)