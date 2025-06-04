Mumbai, June 5: Nothing Phone 3 launch date was confirmed today by the company. The upcoming flagship smartphone from Nothing is set to arrive in India on July 1, 2025, with notable changes compared to its Nothing Phone 2. The teaser images the UK-based smartphone company shares do not reveal many details. However, it confirmed that Nothing Phone 3 will not feature the long-running Glyph Interface for which it gained so much popularity.

Nothing already launched the Nothing Phone 3a series in India with a Glyph Interface and notable changes compared to the Nothing Phone 2a. Another smartphone, CMF Phone 2 Pro, was launched this year by Nothing's sub-brand CMF. It did not have a Glyph Interface like the other models. Some criticise the latest move of excluding Glyph Interface on the back panel, while others appreciate it. Vivo T4 Ultra India Launch Confirmed on June 11, 2025; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

Nothing Phone 3 Price Leaked Ahead of Launch

Nothing CEO Carl Pei already hinted about the price of the upcoming smartphone. He said that Nothing Phone 3 could cost around GBP 800 (around INR 92,000) in the UK and India, and it was expected to launch between INR 50,000 and INR 70,000 range. However, the latest leaks suggested that the Nothing Phone 3 could come with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage at USD 799 (around INR 68,600). Nothing Phone 3 16GB+512GB variant will likely be priced at USD 899 (around INR 77,200). Reports said that with a 12% jump over Nothing Phone 2, the successor may come at a starting price of INR 60,000. POVA Curve 5G Sale Will Start on June 5, 2025 in India, Newly Launched Smartphone Comes With 144Hz Display; Check Price, Specifications and Features.

Nothing Phone 3 Specifications and Features

The Nothing Phone 3 is expected to come with a 50MP triple rear camera setup and a 32MP front camera for selfies. It may feature a 6.77-inch AMOLED LTPO display with a 120Hz refresh rate and peak brightness of up to 3,000 nits. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset could power the device, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. The smartphone will likely pack a 5,000mAh battery with support for 50W fast charging. More details will be teased ahead of the launch on July 1, 2025.

