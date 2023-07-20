PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 20: The Ajeenkya DY Patil Group is pleased to announce Ms. Taruna Maheshwari as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO), marking a significant milestone in the Group's four-decade legacy. With this appointment, Ms. Maheshwari becomes the first woman to hold the prestigious CEO position within the Group. ADYPG, a diversified conglomerate with a turnover of five thousand crores, operates across various sectors including K12 and higher education, healthcare, hospitality, and infrastructure.

Also Read | What Is Latte Makeup Trend That Has Captured Hailey Bieber’s Attention? Everything To Know About This TikTok’s Viral Beauty Trend.

Speaking about this significant development, Dr. Ajeenkya DY Patil, Chairman, stated, "Taruna's invaluable leadership skills and strategic acumen make her a remarkable addition to our team. With her wealth of experience, compelling vision, and exceptional track record, she is the perfect fit to lead the group. As we embark on our journey of digital transformation, global expansion, and ambitious growth, we are confident that she will position the group for long-term success."

Taruna's impressive 16-year tenure with the group as the Group Chief Finance Officer has been truly instrumental. Her qualifications as both a chartered accountant and a cost accountant (ICWA) have equipped her with 23 years of valuable post-qualification experience spanning Education, MNC, Real Estate, and Infrastructure sectors.

Also Read | Margot Robbie’s Barbie Premiere Looks: 5 Times Australian Actress Stole the Show With Her Doll-Inspired Looks at Movie Promotional Events Across the World.

In recognition of her outstanding financial acumen and innovative approach, Taruna was honored with the prestigious Woman CFO 'Innovation Leader of the Year Award' at the Indian CFO Summit in 2021. This accolade further solidifies her expertise in formulating adept financial strategies, encompassing evaluation, forecasting, cost accounting, cash management, metrics analysis, and hands-on leadership.

Reflecting on this significant milestone, Ms. Taruna Maheshwari expressed, "I am incredibly proud and deeply honored to transition to this new role at the Group, which has a long and respected history. The Group has maintained a remarkable growth trajectory over the years. I intend to further exemplify this through strategic vision, empathetic culture, and operational excellence. I look forward to working with our Chairman to reinvent the group radically and reinforce its leadership position in the sectors we operate."

The Ajeenkya DY Patil group is looking forward to a power-packed year, with new developments and expansions in the education and healthcare sectors. Adding to the same, Dr Ajeenkya stated,"In an era of Industry 4.0, burgeoning digital technologies, the Group has set its sights on online education in the form of GoSchool, an online school and GoLearn, an online continuing education provider. It is keenly expanding its DY Patil International School franchise operations to cover the length and breadth of the country. With our four upcoming hospital projects in Mumbai, Pune and Delhi, we are well positioned to establish a new model of affordable, high-quality healthcare. With new hospitality projects about to be commissioned the group is developing large scale real-estate development projects in Pune."

In a new era of growth and innovation, the ADYPG celebrates the paramount collaboration of the entire group and the visionary leadership of the new CEO, forging a path towards a better and brighter future.

About Ajeenkya DY Patil University Group (ADYPG)

The Ajeenkya D Y Patil Group, headquartered in Mumbai, is dedicated to transformative growth under visionary leadership. With Ajeenkya DY Patil University located on a sprawling 100-acre campus in Pune, the Group offers 80+ innovative undergraduate, postgraduate, and doctoral programs in engineering, management, liberal arts, hotel management, design, law, film, and media. Complementing this, international schools in Pune, Mumbai, Nagpur, and Belgium deliver high-quality K-12 education.

The Group embraces digital education through pioneering initiatives like GoSchool, India's first career-focused online high school, and GoLearn, providing innovative continuing education programs. In healthcare, the Group is developing four super-specialty hospitals in Pune, Mumbai, and Delhi, with a combined capacity of 1600 beds. Hospitality projects are underway, starting in Mumbai, while real estate projects including a 1400-flat development are also in progress in Pune.

Furthermore, the Group has ventured into the entertainment industry, establishing Trancefx Studio and producing acclaimed Marathi films. Through innovation and a commitment to excellence, the Ajeenkya D Y Patil Group continues to shape the landscape of education, healthcare, hospitality, and real estate, leaving an indelible mark on the industries it operates within.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2158250/ADYPG_CEO_Taruna_Maheshwari.jpg

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)