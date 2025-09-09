VMPL

New Delhi [India], September 9: Get ready for an electrifying Bollywood experience as Akanksha Puri takes the stage live at Cafe Underpass, Defence Colony, New Delhi, on Saturday, September 20, 2025, starting at 9:00 PM. This document provides a comprehensive overview of the event, including details about the performer, the venue, ticket information, and more, ensuring you have all the essential information for an unforgettable night. The artist is managed by The Kabir Company, India's premium celebrity & artist management firm. Expect chart-topping film numbers, on-stage engagement, and the signature nightlife vibe that Cafe Underpass delivers.

Event at a Glance

-What: Akanksha Puri -- Live (Bollywood / commercial set)

-When: Saturday, 20 Sep 2025 -- Doors typically open before 9:00 PM; confirm final entry time on the ticket page.

-Where: Cafe Underpass, Defence Colony, New Delhi.

-Tickets: Available on BookMyShow (standard standing & seating; VIP / bottle service options may be available).

-Age limit: Often 18+/21+ for nightclub events -- check the official ticket listing.

-Managed by: The Kabir Company (exclusive artist management company)

Why You Should Be There

This isn't just another stadium show; it's a carefully curated nightlife experience designed to foster a direct connection between the performer and the audience. Expect a high-quality production, crowd-pleasing Bollywood medleys, exciting surprises, and an electrifying party atmosphere led by Akanksha Puri, an artist known for her captivating presence on both screen and stage. If you enjoy nightlife, this is a special chance. You can experience celebrity energy, great production, and a cozy club atmosphere. This setting helps create lasting memories.

About Akanksha Puri

Akanksha Puri is a versatile entertainer with a significant presence across film, television, and live performance circuits. Her stage shows are a dynamic blend of mainstream Bollywood hits and engaging stagecraft, making her performances ideal for a club setting where interaction, pace, and energy are as important as the music itself.

Cafe Underpass -- Venue Overview

Cafe Underpass, located in Defence Colony, New Delhi, is a premier nightlife and live entertainment venue that seamlessly blends the energy of an intimate club with high-quality production values. The venue's programming philosophy is audience-focused, featuring celebrity-led club shows, Bollywood nights, acoustic showcases, stand-up comedy takeovers, themed party nights, and private corporate activations. With regular artist residencies, weekend headliners, and one-off concerts, Cafe Underpass has become a go-to destination for Delhi audiences seeking notable star power in an intimate setting. Every show is executed with meticulous production, targeted promotion, and brand-friendly activations, resulting in high engagement, repeat footfall, and measurable ROI for commercial partners and sponsors.

About The Kabir Company

The Kabir Company is a Delhi-based events & artist management firm with over two decades of experience in curating celebrity-led performances, corporate activations, and private events. Their involvement ensures meticulously planned artist logistics, professional backstage management, and premium guest experiences, from VIP hospitality to on-site brand activations.

Resident DJs -- Unmatched In-House Music Strategy

Cafe Underpass stands out with its resident music strategy, being the only nightclub in India with four dedicated in-house DJs (a core resident roster plus rotating creative residents). The resident roster includes DJ Jwell, DJ Ali, DJ Remo, with a rotating fourth resident who curates guest slots and special sets, DJ DEE. This structure delivers consistent sonic variety -- from filmi and commercial chart-toppers to underground sets and peak-hour EDM -- enabling flexible programming across weekday theme nights, weekend peak parties, and bespoke brand takeovers. For promoters and partners, the in-house DJ program simplifies logistics and elevates continuity for multi-show campaigns.

Tickets, VIP & Group Bookings

-Primary ticket channel: BookMyShow -- purchase M-ticket for contactless entry.

-VIP / Bottle Service: Limited availability. Contact Cafe Underpass via their venue page or the event contact listed on BookMyShow for bottle packages and table reservations.

-Group bookings / corporate tables: Contact The Kabir Company or Cafe Underpass events desk -- advance confirmation strongly recommended for Friday/Saturday nights.

How to Reach Cafe Underpass

-Address: Cafe Underpass, Defence Colony, New Delhi (Flyover market).

-Transport tips: Rideshare drop-off recommended for faster entry/exit during nightlife hours.

-Use nearest metro station Lajpat nagar, Consider pre-booking transport for late-night returns.

FAQs

-Q: What time does the show start?

-A: Performance begins at 9:00 PM (doors generally open earlier). Check the BookMyShow event listing for final entry times.

-Q: Where can I buy tickets?

-A: Tickets are sold on BookMyShow. Search "Akanksha Puri Cafe Underpass Delhi" on the platform.

-Q: Are there VIP options?

-A: Yes -- bottle service and tables are generally available on request. Contact Cafe Underpass or the event organizer for rates and availability.

-Q: Who is managing this appearance?

-A: The Kabir Company -- exclusive artist management & event curation.

-Q: Is this suitable for private bookings?

-A: Cafe Underpass supports private and corporate activations; reach out to the venue or The Kabir Company for bespoke plans.

