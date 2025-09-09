Phnom Penh, September 9: Cambodia officially opened its new Techo International Airport on Tuesday, marking a significant step in modernising the nation’s aviation infrastructure and boosting its struggling tourism industry. The USD 2-billion facility, jointly funded by the Cambodian government and the privately-owned Overseas Cambodian Investment Corporation (OCIC), replaces the old Phnom Penh International Airport, which had operated since 1959.

Built by a major state-owned Chinese construction firm, the airport spans 2,600 hectares (10 square miles) and is located 20 kilometers south of the capital. It was designed by renowned British architects Foster and Partners, who incorporated a steel grid-shell roof, golden Buddhist statues, and lush greenery into the terminal’s architecture. The first jet to land—a flight from China operated by Air Cambodia—was greeted with a water cannon salute, followed by traditional Khmer dancers welcoming 160 passengers. Cambodia to Nominate US President Donald Trump for Nobel Peace Prize After His Intervention Ends Border Clash With Thailand.

Cambodian officials say the new airport will initially accommodate up to 13 million passengers annually, with plans to expand capacity to 50 million by 2050. “The old airport had limitations, including insufficient capacity for large aircraft, which is why Techo International Airport is crucial for our aviation future,” said Sinn Chanserey Vutha, spokesman for Cambodia’s civil aviation regulator. Thailand, Cambodia Agree to Ceasefire After Deadly Border Clashes.

Evictions and Land Disputes

Despite its promise, the project has been clouded by controversy. Local NGO Sahmakum Teang Tnaut (STT) estimates around 2,000 households were evicted or face eviction due to the airport’s construction. “For some, the airport signifies a final devastating chapter in a long struggle for land, livelihood and community,” the NGO stated. Officials, however, claim most disputes have been “almost resolved.”

The Techo International Airport is the second major aviation project in Cambodia in two years, following the USD 1.1-billion Chinese-funded terminal near Angkor Wat, inaugurated in November 2023. Both projects highlight Cambodia’s growing reliance on Chinese investment in large-scale infrastructure.

Tourism, a pillar of Cambodia’s economy, has yet to fully recover from the Covid-19 pandemic. In 2023, the country welcomed 6.7 million international visitors, generating around USD 3.6 billion in revenue. Officials hope the new airport will serve as a gateway to revive tourism and attract new airlines, helping Cambodia compete with regional hubs in Southeast Asia.

