New Delhi [India], June 18: Aleph, a global network of digital experts innovating at the intersection of media, payments, and education, has rebranded its APAC entity MediaDonuts as Aleph, advancing its leadership in digital transformation.

The company makes this new strategic move to reinforce the role of the APAC markets within its global operations. This rebranding completes Aleph's acquisition of Entravision's digital advertising business in summer 2024.

While Aleph already had a presence in APAC, the acquisition of MediaDonuts, a renowned online advertising regional player, significantly expanded and solidified Aleph's footprint across India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Thailand, and Vietnam.

Key Benefits for the Aleph rebranding in APAC:

* Strengthened global access: APAC markets are now fully integrated into Aleph's unique partners and clients global ecosystem. Advertisers and platforms gain seamless access to Aleph's unique suite of media partners, payment solutions and educational initiatives.

* Deeper local expertise to empower clients: The rebranding provides global clients with integrated business offerings. This means deeper insights into the APAC digital landscape, stronger publisher relationships and data-driven technology for successful regional operations.

* Evergrowing digital ecosystem: As industry leader, Aleph consistently partners with key platforms and acquires cutting-edge technologies to deliver the best solutions to their clients.

As a unified Aleph, the company offers integrated opportunities across 150+ markets worldwide, boasting 60+ exclusive partnerships, serving over 26,000 advertisers and 1,500+ employees globally.

"Becoming one unique brand under Aleph represents a strategic outcome for our partners and clients, reflecting the significant potential that lies ahead under the broader umbrella of Aleph. With APAC's emerging markets, Aleph enhances its competitive positioning in the region while we in turn bank on Aleph's global scale. I am pleased to be part of this exciting new chapter,"affirms Pieter-Jan de Kroon, managing director of Aleph in APAC.

Gaston Taratuta, CEO and Founder of Aleph Group, also reflects on the impact of MediaDonuts becoming Aleph. "By fully consolidating our APAC operations under the Aleph brand, we are achieving a new level of strategic alignment between global digital media platforms and the region's vast opportunities. This unified identity is a unified vision serving clients and partners. It underscores our commitment to continuous innovation and ensures that the unique demands and immense potential of APAC directly contribute to, and benefit from, our overall global leadership."

