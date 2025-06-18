FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: Former English champions Manchester City had a poor run in the English Premier League and also were left trophyless with their defeat in the FA Cup final. They now shift their focus to the FIFA Club World Cup, with them facing Wydad AC in their Group G opener. Pep Guardiola is in dire need to stabilise this team and with some big names moving on from the club, there is a new direction and look about the club. Opponents Wydad play in the Moroccan league and finished third in the championship. Manchester City versus Wydad AC will be streaming on the DAZN app and website from 9:30 PM IST. FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Lautaro Martínez Cancels Out Sergio Ramos’ Opener As Inter Milan Held to 1–1 Draw by Monterrey.

Jack Grealish has been left out of the squad for Manchester City, with the winger looking for a new club. Kevin de Bruyne has joined Napoli, and it will be the first time in ages that the team will take the field without him at the club. Erling Haaland will lead the forward line with French star Rayan Cherki as the playmaker. Bernardo Silva and Omar Marmoush will be deployed on the wings with Rodri and Tijjani Reijnders in central midfield.

Renan Viana and Ayoub Boucheta are out of the Wydad matchday squad owing to injuries. Ismail Moutaraji, Ousasama Zemraoui, and Mehdi El Moubarik will feature in midfield for the African club. Samuel Obeng is the target man upfront with Nordin Amrabat and Mohamed Rayhi on the wings. Luiz Araujo Leads Flamengo to 2–0 Win Over Esperance De Tunis at FIFA Club World Cup 2025.

Manchester City vs Wydad AC, FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Match Details

Match Manchester City vs Wydad AC Date Wednesday, June 18 Time 09:30 PM (IST) Venue Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia Live Streaming, Telecast Details DAZN mobile app and website (Live Streaming)

When is Manchester City vs Wydad AC, FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Football Match? Check Time, Date and Venue

Manchester City will lock horns with Wydad AC in the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 on Wednesday, June 18. The Manchester City vs Wydad AC match is set to be played at the Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia and it starts at 9:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of Manchester City vs Wydad AC, FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Football Match?

Unfortunately, there will be no live telecast available of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 in India due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. Fans in India, hence, will not be able to watch Manchester City vs Wydad AC live telecast on any TV channel. For Manchester City vs Wydad AC online viewing options, read below. FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Points Table Updated.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Manchester City vs Wydad AC FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Football Match?

Although there is no official live telecast viewing option available, the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 has a live streaming viewing option. DAZN is the official streaming partner of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 in India. Fans in India will be able to watch the Manchester City vs Wydad AC live streaming on the DAZN app and website for free. Manchester City will dominate this game and should secure an easy win here.

