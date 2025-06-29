Nizamabad (Telangana) [India], June 29 (ANI): The Government has set a target to export turmeric worth USD 1 billion by the year 2030, Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah said on Sunday after inaugurating the headquarters of the National Turmeric Board in Telangana's Nizamabad.

The inauguration was done almost 21 months after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the formation of a turmeric-focused board. There were long-pending demands from farmers for a turmeric board. "During the 2023 Telangana elections in 2023, PM Modi had announced the formation of Turmeric Board... With the Turmeric Board taking shape, turmeric farmers will no more be dependent on middlemen. Packing, branding, marketing, and exports all will be facilitated by the Turmeric Board," Shah said. The Union Minister also outlined the health benefits of turmeric. "Everyone knows, turmeric is anti-viral, anti-cancer, and anti-inflammatory. World over, it is known as a wonder drug," he said. India, he said, is blessed with high curcucim level turmeric which is not to be found anywhere else. "We have also started promoting organic turmeric. By 2030, India has decided to export turmeric worth USD 1 billion. We have prepared ourself to reach this export target," the Union Minister said. Turmeric of Telangana, and in particular Nizamabad, will reach many countries in the coming days, the Union minister said.

India is the largest producer, consumer and exporter of turmeric in the world. India has more than 62 per cent of the world trade. During 2023-24, 1.62 lakh tonnes of turmeric and turmeric products, valued at USD 226.5 million, were exported, government data showed. The government, on October 4, 2023, notified the constitution of the National Turmeric Board. There is significant potential and interest worldwide on the health and wellness benefits of turmeric, which the Board will leverage to further increase awareness and consumption, develop new markets internationally to increase exports, promote research and development into new products, and develop on our traditional knowledge for value-added turmeric products. It will especially focus on capacity building and skill development of turmeric growers for harnessing greater benefits out of value addition. The Board will also promote quality and food safety standards and adherence to such standards. The Board will also take steps to further safeguard and usefully exploit turmeric's full potential for humanity. More than 30 varieties of Turmeric are grown in India and it is grown in over 20 states in the country. The largest producing states of Turmeric are Maharashtra, Telangana, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, among others. India has more than 62 per cent share of the world trade in turmeric. While announcing the National Turmeric Board in 2023, PM Modi, had said, "India is a major producer, consumer and exporter of Turmeric. Farmers here in Telangana also produce turmeric in large quantities. After Corona, awareness about the benefits of turmeric has increased, and its demand has also increased across the world." "Today it is imperative that the entire value chain of turmeric, from production to export and research, is given more professional attention; and initiative needs to be taken in this regard. Today I am announcing a major decision related to this from the land of Telangana. Considering the needs and future prospects of turmeric farmers the Central Government has decided to constitute 'National Turmeric Board' for their benefit. The 'National Turmeric Board' will help farmers in different areas ranging from value addition in the supply chain to infrastructure-related works. I congratulate all the turmeric growing farmers of Telangana and the country for the formation of 'National Turmeric Board'," the prime minister had said. (ANI)

