New Delhi [India], May 5 (ANI/SRV): The Analytics Society of India's Kolkata Chapter recently held a two-day conference at CII, Salt Lake, Kolkata, on April 28th and 29th, with the support of NSHM Knowledge Campus and Bhawanipore Education Society College.

The event was inaugurated by Rajeev Kumar, Principal Secretary of Information Technology and Electronics, West Bengal, and attended by various dignitaries such as Prof Dinesh Kumar, IIM Bangalore, Prof Indranil Bose, IIM Ahmedabad, Ambarish Dasgupta, Senior Partner, Intueri Consulting LLP, Cecil Antony, Chief Mentor, NSHM Knowledge Campus, and Dr Suparna Dhar, the Chief Convener of the conference.

Also Read | OnePlus To Launch Its First Foldable Smartphone in August 2023, Check Expected Price, Specifications and Other Details.

The conference aimed to promote collaboration between academics and industry, where research meets industry. Over 40 speakers from esteemed institutions such as IIM Ahmedabad, IIM Bangalore, IIM Calcutta, ISI, IIT Delhi, Liverpool Business School, IIEST, Jadavpur University, Calcutta University, IISER, IIFT, Amazon, Google, IBM, Wipro, TCS, RS Software, Business Brio, PwC, LnT, Adani group, Intueri Consulting, Achievex Solutions, Ingram Micro, Ananda Bazaar Patrika, NASSCOM, Neuropixel.ai, Kolkata Police, and the Information Technology Department shared their insights and expertise over the two days.

The discussions spanned different aspects of analytics, ranging from fundamental statistical theories to the technological aspects of data management and analysis, and applications of analytics across industry sectors.

Also Read | Accenture Changes Top India Leadership, Chairperson Rekha Menon Retires.

The conference provided a platform for scholars and practitioners to present research papers. The abstracts of the research papers have been published in a book of abstracts with an ISBN 978-93-5895-845-4, while selected papers will be published in Communications in Computer and Information Science (CCIS) by Springer, indexed in SCOPUS, SC Imago, DBLP, JST, etc.

More than 300 participants attended the conference, and the discussions enriched the audience with many ideas and most importantly ignited their minds. "The conference was aimed to motivate students and young scholars to engage in quality research and impactful projects in analytics that will help build a strong analytics ecosystem in the region," said Prof Dinesh Kumar, IIM Bangalore.

The conference marked the beginning of an analytics culture in the region, and the NSHM Institute of Computing & Analytics played a crucial role in organizing the event. The institute offers new-age classroom techniques to impart knowledge and provides hands-on and real-time experiences to its students through internships and academia-industry interfaces, making education more worthwhile. The institute has also collaborated with the Analytics Society of India at DCAL, IIM Bangalore to form the Analytics Society of India, Kolkata Chapter, which provides guided analytics learning, webinars, masterclasses, workshops, and certification for students and professionals.

This story has been provided by SRV. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/SRV)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)