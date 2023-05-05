New Delhi, May 4: OnePlus foldable smartphone was initially teased at the OnePlus 11 launch event. Finally, the company is ready to launch the much-awaited device. It is expected to be launched in August this year. It will go against the likes of Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5. Coincidentally, Google is also planning to launch its first foldable phone. Google Pixel Fold Design Revealed In New Teaser, Know Launch Date and Other Important Details Here.

The Android foldable phone is rumoured to be called the OnePlus V Fold. The company has already filed a trademark for the phone’s name in China. It might also launch a Flip version of the phone.

While OnePlus has not revealed any details about the upcoming foldable phone, several details are yet to emerge. It is expected to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor. Additional features on the device will include an 8-inch inner display and a triple camera setup (50MP primary sensor + 48MP ultrawide angle lens + 64MP telephoto lens).

Several reports claim that the OnePlus foldable is essentially a rebranded version of the OPPO Find N2, which sports a 7.1-inch foldable AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1550 nits of peak brightness. It also comes with a 5.54-inch inner display, a 32MP front camera, and a 4520mAh battery that supports 67W fast charging. OnePlus Ace 2 Upcoming Affordable Successor Gets Confirmed by Company Head’s Teaser; Find All Key Details Here.

Recently, OnePlus launched the OnePlus Pad in India. The company plans to launch multiple new products to create a new ecosystem. As of now, Google has not confirmed the specs and price, so the above-mentioned details should be taken with a pinch of salt.

