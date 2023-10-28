NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], October 28: AND Academy, a unique design upskilling school launched by the Indian Institute of Art and Design (IIAD), New Delhi, has announced the last date for admission to its November Batch, as Nov 15 for courses in Graphic Design and Interior Design, and as Dec 1 for courses in UX UI Design. The design school offers stackable part-time and full-time courses and even offers a Job Guarantee, which promises a full course fee refund for learners who are not placed in a relevant role, at an assured minimum salary package, within 6 months after graduating. Prior training or experience in design is not required in order to pursue any of the courses at AND Academy.

"We, at AND Academy, recognise that design learning requires constant guidance and human support. Our classes are conducted live and focus on recreating the studio-based learning environment in an online space, blending time-honoured teaching methodologies with cutting-edge technology. Our outstanding mentors, drawn from a pool of design veterans and current industry practitioners, combined with our highly talented Career Services team, ensure learners not only receive the best possible education, but also have access to the support they need to establish themselves in their chosen area of design," said Dr. Jitin Chadha, Founder & CEO, AND Academy.

AND Academy's courses focus on ensuring career-readiness in graduates and achieve this through one-on-one career advice interactions, sessions on CV-building, and interview guidance to help learners convert the placement opportunities that come their way. The school follows a project-based pedagogy for all its courses, which ensures that graduates have a market-ready portfolio to readily show recruiters their body of design work.

Backed by a decade of experience in design education, AND Academy was founded in 2022 and offers professional upskilling courses in Graphic Design, UI UX Design, Interior Design, and Motion Graphics. Powered by live and interactive online classes, these courses combine an industry-relevant curriculum, expert mentorship, and practical training to cater to the needs of graduates and working professionals from varied backgrounds. Course durations vary from 16 weeks to a year and focus on teaching learners to think like designers. The school steers away from pre-recorded lectures and the webinar mode of teaching, and instead recreates a studio-based learning atmosphere in the virtual space, ensuring accessibility, flexibility, and affordability for learners. Since its inception, AND Academy has touched the lives of 300+ learners from all over India as well as other parts of the world.

