Every year on February 6, India pauses to remember Lata Mangeshkar, the singer whose voice became the emotional backbone of Indian cinema and popular music for more than seven decades. She passed away in Mumbai in 2022 at the age of 92, leaving behind a legacy so vast that it continues to echo across generations. Often called the Nightingale of India, Lata Mangeshkar was not merely a playback singer; she was a cultural force. Lata Mangeshkar Death Anniversary: List of 21 Most Melodious Hindi Songs of Iconic Playback Singer, With Music Info and Videos (Watch).

From the 1940s onwards, her voice came to define the sound of Hindi cinema, while also shaping music in Marathi and many other Indian languages. She recorded songs in over 36 Indian languages. Her career was marked by an extraordinary partnership with India's greatest composers, including Naushad, SD Burman, RD Burman, Madan Mohan, Laxmikant-Pyarelal and AR Rahman.

Lata Mangeshkar Best Songs

Songs like 'Aayega Aanewala,' 'Lag Jaa Gale,' 'Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya,' and 'Ae Mere Watan Ke Logon' are not just musical milestones but emotional landmarks in India's musical memory. Lata Mangeshkar: ‘Lag Jaa Gale’ to ‘Aap Ki Nazron Ne Samjha,’ Top 8 Iconic Songs of Nightingale of India That Define Her Legacy – Revisit Her Timeless Melodies (Watch Videos).

Lata Mangeshkar Awards

Recognition followed naturally. Lata Mangeshkar received the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 1989, the Padma Bhushan in 1969, the Padma Vibhushan in 1999, and India's highest civilian honour, the Bharat Ratna, in 2001. These awards acknowledged not only her artistic excellence but also her contribution to India's cultural identity.

Lata Mangeshkar Funeral

Her funeral, held at Shivaji Park in Mumbai in 2022, saw national mourning with flags at half-mast and tributes from leaders, stars, and fans alike.

Lata Mangeshkar Chowk in Ayodhya

In her honour, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated Lata Mangeshkar Chowk, in Ayodhya, on September 28, 2022 (Lata Mangeshkar's birth anniversary). Lata Mangeshkar Birthday: Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Inaugurates Intersection Named After Legendary Singer in Ayodhya.

The main attraction of the Chowk is a massive 40-foot (about 12-metre) tall veena sculpture, weighing around 14 tonnes. It symbolises her immense contribution to music, especially devotional bhajans.

