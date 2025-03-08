PNN

New Delhi [India], March 8: Anya Polytech & Fertilizers Ltd (NSE - ANYA), company engaged in the business of Fertilizers has acquired 60% of the paid up equity share capital of Polyfilm Packaging Pvt Ltd.

This strategic investment highlights Anya Polytech & Fertilizers Limited's (Anya) commitment to enhancing production capacity and addressing the growing demand of its customers. This acquisition will lead to the addition of prominent clients to its portfolio including Rastriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Limited (RCF), Hindustan Petroleum & Chemicals Limited (HPCL), and Vizag Steels Limited.

Polyfilm Packaging Pvt Ltd has its manufacturing facility located in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh. The newly acquired facility spans an area of 6,250 SQM, with a built-up area of 4,070 SQM. It is equipped with a 7 TPD JP Tape Plant, along with automated 20 Circular looms, a Bag cutting Machine, and an 8 Color Online Printing & Lamination setup. This acquisition will significantly strengthen our ability to meet orders in Central India, offering numerous advantages such as shorter lead times, increased production volumes, and improved conversion costs. As a result of this acquisition, PPPL became a subsidiary company of Anya Poly tech & Fertilizers Limited.

Polyfmn Packaging Pvt Ltd is engaged in the business of manufacturing of HDPE/PP bags with polyethylene or polypropylene materials and can be laminated and unlaminated. For the FY23-24, the company has reported revenues of Rs. 2.56 crore.

The Company has recently completed its public issue on NSE SME Emerge platform and raised Rs. 44.80 crore to fund its future growth and expansion plans. Public issue of the company comprised of a fresh issue of 3.22 crore equity share at an issue price of Rs. 14 per share. For FY24, the company has reported net profit of Rs. 9.97 crore and revenue of Rs. 125.05 crore. For the Q1FY25 ended June 2024, the company has reported revenue of Rs. 40.73 crore and Net profit of Rs. 4.54 crore. Company aims to expedite the growth and improve the financial performance in coming quarters.

Incorporated in 2011, Anya Polytech & Fertilizers Limited is engaged in the business of Fertilizers and bags manufacturing and also provides environmental solutions. The Company manufactures high-quality High Density Polyethylene (HDPE) & Polypropylene (PP) bags and Zinc sulphate Fertilizers. The Company began commercial production in January 2013. With an impressive capacity of over 750 Lakhs bags per year. Today, the company operates at full capacity, generating a turnover exceeding Rs. 100 crores from its bags and fertilizers (Zinc Sulphate Division). The company produces and supplies Zinc Sulphate Monohydrate, widely used in the veterinary and poultry industries for various formulations. It is tested for quality and purity, establishing a strong market presence.

