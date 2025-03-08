Mumbai, March 8: Former India captain Anjum Chopra feels that the 85-run partnership between Beth Mooney and Harleen Deol set the tone for Gujarat Giants' 178 chase to register a five-wicket win against Delhi Capitals in the WPL 2025 match on Friday. Harleen stayed unbeaten on 70 including nine fours and a six and was awarded Player of the Match. Beth played a knock of 44 runs while captain Ashleigh Gardner and Deandra Dottin played cameo knocks of 22 and 24 respectively. WPL 2025: Harleen Deol’s Hard-Hitting Knock Outshines Meg Lanning As Gujarat Giants Beat Delhi Capitals by Five Wickets.

"The turning point for Gujarat Giants was Harleen Deol not getting out. Had she lost her wicket at any stage - even after Beth Mooney’s dismissal or during their crucial partnership - it could have been a completely different scenario. Today was one of those days where she was timing the ball beautifully."

"That cut shot outside the off-stump, followed by the maximum she hit, showcased her class. I’m sure when she gets back to her room and reflect on this innings, she will realise it wasn’t just a good knock - it was a match-winning one. The key factor was the partnership between Beth Mooney and Harleen Deol," Anjum said on Amul Cricket Live on JioHotstar.

"Losing an early wicket could have unsettled Gujarat, but that partnership set the pace for the chase. Without it, the game could have played out very differently. In the end, the batter at the crease has to finish the job, and that’s exactly what Harleen did," she added. Happy Birthday Harmanpreet Kaur: Fans Wish Indian Cricket Team Captain as She Turns 36.

Anjum also assessed Delhi Capitals’ bowling performance and said, "I think Gujarat Giants batted well, but I wouldn’t say Delhi Capitals bowled poorly. They have one of the best bowling line-ups, and they executed their plans well. They built pressure, stayed in the game, and weren’t bowling outside off-stump or straying from their field placements. Players like Deandra Dottin and Ashleigh Gardner have the power to clear the field, and they did just that.”

Meg Lanning's 92 and Shafali Verma's 40 powered Delhi Capitals to 177/5 in 20 overs. For Gujarat, Meghna Singh picked three wickets while Deandra Dottin grabbed two scalps.

