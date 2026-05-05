Business News | Apollo Hospitals Introduces First of Its Kind Advanced Bone Regeneration Solution for Diabetic and Complex Bone Infections

PRNewswire

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 5: Reinforcing its commitment to patient-first innovation, Apollo Hospitals has introduced an advanced bone regeneration and infection management solution for the first time in India to address the growing burden of diabetic foot complications and complex bone infections.

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- Aims to reduce amputations and improve recovery outcomes for high-risk patients

India is home to over 89 million people living with diabetes, with nearly 25% at risk of developing diabetic foot complications during their lifetime. These conditions are among the leading causes of hospitalisation and lower-limb amputations, often resulting in long-term disability and significant impact on quality of life.

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Apollo's introduction of this next-generation solution marks a critical shift from multi-stage, invasive interventions to targeted, single-stage treatment approaches that prioritise healing, limb preservation, and faster recovery. As part of the rollout, Apollo conducted an advanced clinical training programme at its Jubilee Hills campus, including a cadaveric workshop, live surgery, and academic sessions, led by Prof. Venu Kavarthapu, Consultant Orthopaedic Surgeon, King's College Hospital, London, and a globally recognised expert in diabetic foot and reconstructive surgery. The programme trained Apollo's orthopaedic, vascular, and multidisciplinary teams to deliver this advanced intervention safely and effectively across patient populations.

Dr Sangita Reddy, Joint Managing Director, Apollo Hospitals, said, "At Apollo, innovation is meaningful only when it changes the trajectory of a patient's life. Diabetes-related bone infections are often silent and complex, and too many patients present late--when the only option left is amputation. With this first-of-its-kind solution now available in India at Apollo, we can intervene earlier, treat more precisely, and significantly improve the chances of limb preservation. For patients, this means not just faster healing, but the ability to retain mobility, independence, and dignity."

Prof. Venu Kavarthapu added, "What makes this approach clinically significant is its ability to address infection control and bone regeneration in a single intervention. In high-risk conditions like diabetic foot, where time and precision are critical, this can significantly reduce complications, avoid repeat surgeries, and improve long-term functional outcomes for patients."

The solution, CERAMENT® G, developed by BONESUPPORT AB, is an injectable, antibiotic-eluting bone graft substitute that simultaneously supports bone regeneration while controlling infection locally. Widely used internationally, it offers a synthetic alternative to traditional bone grafting, reducing the need for additional procedures and enabling more predictable outcomes in conditions such as diabetic foot infections, trauma, and chronic osteomyelitis.

Fergus MacLeod, General Manager & EVP Europe and Rest of World, BONESUPPORT AB, said, "Working with Apollo Hospitals to bring this technology to India is a significant milestone. We are pleased that Indian patients and clinicians will now have access to a globally proven solution that has demonstrated strong outcomes across multiple complex indications."

With this introduction, Apollo aims to:

- Reduce the risk of amputations in diabetic patients

- Enable faster, more predictable bone healing

- Minimise repeat surgeries and hospital stays

- Improve long-term mobility and quality of life

About Apollo Hospitals

Apollo revolutionized healthcare when Dr. Prathap Reddy opened the first hospital in Chennai in 1983. Today, Apollo is the world's largest integrated healthcare platform with over 10,400 beds across 76 hospitals, 6,600+ pharmacies, 264 clinics, 2,182 diagnostic centres, and 800+ telemedicine centres. It is one of the world's leading cardiac centers, having performed over 3,00,000 angioplasties and 2,00,000 surgeries. Apollo continues to invest in research and innovation to bring the most innovative technologies, equipment, and treatment protocols to ensure patients have access to the best care in the world. Apollo's 1,20,000 family members are dedicated to delivering exceptional care and leaving the world better than we found it.

About BONESUPPORT™ AB

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in Lund, Sweden, BONESUPPORT AB develops and commercialises injectable bioceramic bone graft substitutes under the CERAMENT® technology platform. The Company reported net sales of SEK 1,175 million in 2025, with a growth trajectory of approximately 40% at constant exchange rates. CERAMENT® products are commercially available in Europe, the United States, India Australia and South Africa. BONESUPPORT is listed on NASDAQ Stockholm.

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