New Delhi [India], December 16: Appinventiv, a product engineering leader, has emerged again as one of the top industry disrupters leveraging technology to empower global businesses' digital excellence. The ROI-focused innovations approach of 1600+ tech experts won the Deloitte Tech Fast 50 Award in 2023, creating a high benchmark to beat for the next year.

The team's consistent expertise growth in genAI, AIoT, FinTech, and blockchain supported the revenue growth goals, winning the Deloitte Tech Fast 50 Award again in 2024, building an impressive success streak in its growth journey. The company now ranks #1 in the Digital & Cloud Tech category of Deloitte's Technology Fast 50 India report for 2024.

This year's globally appraised recognition from Deloitte underscores the organization's unmatched revenue growth of 260.75% from FY21 to FY24, retaining its name in the top 50 fastest-growing tech companies in India for a consecutive year.

One key driver that sustained its revenue growth in 2024 was the early adoption of AI innovations, thorough research on global best practices, and seamless integrations across projects. Another strong factor that boosted Appinventiv's revenue this fiscal year was an increased demand for long-term FinTech digital transformation projects from the Middle East, USA, and Europe.

This year's Deloitte event commenced with the theme 'Innovate. Elevate. Celebrate', where influential CXOs from top technology startups, enterprises, and unicorns participated proactively. The award was felicitated to Saurabh Singh, CEO of Appinventiv, during the knowledge-centric event held in Bangalore on December 5, 2024.

"Ranking among India's top 50 tech companies for the consecutive year shows that our growth strategy is not just impressive but sustainable as well. We will use this as a strong benchmark to continue chasing profits over valuations through innovations that unlock breakthrough revenue growth opportunities," said Saurabh Singh.

Appinventiv ranked on top of exhaustive eligibility criteria to qualify for the 2024 Deloitte Technology Fast 50 awards. To qualify, the company must be incorporated in India and in business for at least four years. The applying organization must have operating revenues of at least INR 100 Crores in the 2024 Fiscal year. Eligibility is also decided based on the average growth of at least 75 percent (growth rate is computed as [(FY2024 revenue - FY2021 revenue)/FY2021 revenue] x 100). It should own proprietary intellectual property or proprietary technology, which must be sold to customers in products or services and/or use technology that contributes to a majority of the company's operating revenues.

"The Indian technology sector is at a transformative crossroads. With innovation-focused policies, increasing digital inclusivity, and global recognition, India's tech ecosystem is setting new benchmarks. The Deloitte TechFast50 winners exemplify agility, scalability, and impactful innovation. This year's cohort of winners highlights the resilience and ingenuity driving India's tech evolution. At Deloitte, we are proud to support this journey of building better futures together," said Peeyush Vaish, Partner and TMT Industry Leader, Deloitte India. "We extend our congratulations to Appinventiv on being recognized as one of the 50 fastest-growing technology companies in India."

About Appinventiv

Appinventiv is an IT Consulting and product engineering company founded in 2015 with a transformation vision of empowering the tech landscape through profitable innovations. In nine years, the organization grew from 5 members in 2015 to over 1600 tech evangelists in 2024. The key services behind its unmatched growth rate are consulting, designing, development, deployment, and post-deployment support for businesses in 35+ mainstream industries, including Adidas, KFC, JobGet, and Broker2Broker. Over the years, Appinventiv has established itself as the preferred partner for the Indian and Qatar government's digital transformation initiatives.

About The Deloitte Technology Fast 50 India Programme

The Technology Fast 50 India programme was launched in 2005 by Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India LLP (DTTILLP). It is a part of an integrated Asia Pacific programme recognising India's fastest-growing and most dynamic technology businesses (both public and private). These businesses operate in different areas of technology ranging from internet, biotechnology, medical, and scientific to computers/hardware. The programme recognizes the fastest-growing technology companies in India based on their percentage revenue growth over the past three financial years.

