Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], December 6: Arogya World, a non-profit organization, committed to preventing diabetes and other non-communicable diseases (NCDs) through health education and lifestyle changes, today announced its 2024 Healthy Workplaces, honouring companies in India that prioritize workplace health and employee well-being. At the Annual Healthy Workplace Conference and Awards, this year, 42 companies across Bronze, Silver, and Gold categories were inducted, symbolizing their outstanding contributions to employee health. These companies underwent a rigorous selection process, and were evaluated on leadership engagement, physical and mental health programs, and innovation in health initiatives. This brings the total number of companies recognized as Healthy Workplaces by Arogya World over the past 12 years to over 250. In a ground-breaking move, Arogya World introduced a Hall of Fame to honour companies demonstrating exceptional leadership and a long-term commitment to workplace health. 4 companies including Godrej Industries Limited, Reliance Industries Limited, Indian Oil Corporation Limited, and Bayer were recognised for their commitment to physical health, mental well-being, and NCD prevention. Additionally, 7 companies including GAR Corporate Services Private Limited, HCL Tech, Mahindra & Mahindra Limited (AFS), Otis Global Services Center Private Limited, Petronet LNG Limited, Vedanta Limited, and Bosch Limited achieved the esteemed Platinum Healthy Workplace level, recognized for gathering quantitative employee health data and excelling in employee health initiatives. This brings the total number of Platinum companies to 10. Srabani Banerjee, Head of Programs, Arogya World India Trust, stated, "The Healthy Workplace Program is a rigorous assessment that involves interactions with prominent industry health experts. Our criteria align with WHO guidelines on workplace health and encompass leadership engagement, physical health, and mental health. Arogya World views workplaces as a strategic platform for tackling NCDs, and we are committed to driving dialogue and action in this area."

