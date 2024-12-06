OnlyFans star Lillian Phillips, famously known as Lily Phillips, raised eyebrows in November 2024 when she posted an aftermath scene of having slept with 101 men in 14 hours. The video earned curiosity among her followers, turning the influencer into an overnight social media sensation. Soon after, she announced that she aims to have sex with 1,000 men in 24 hours. Her bizarre fetish to create the record has earned her global popularity. The event is named ‘Record-Breaking Event of the Year,’ where Lily Phillips aims to sleep with 1,000 men in 24 hours. It will be organised in January 2025. In the latest update, the OnlyFans star has reportedly begun her “training” and “recruitment” for the event. The search engine platform and social media timelines are flooded with Lily Phillips’ viral videos and pictures, leading to curiosity among her fans.

Lily Phillips Plans To Sleep With 1,000 Men in 24 Hours

On November 28, OnlyFans star Lily Phillips invited “male talent” to “break a world record with me” as she announced her plan to sleep with 1,000 men in 24 hours on X (formerly Twitter). The event is set to take place in January 2025. Who Is Lily Phillips? Meet OnlyFans Creator Lillian Phillips With Bizarre Fetish To Become 'First Woman To Sleep With Record 1,000 Men in 24 Hours.'

Lily Phillips To Sleep With 1,000 Men in 1 Day

Lily Phillips (Photo Credits: Lily Phillips/ X)

She has further declared that she has been “in training” for several months in order to be physically up for the challenge. “I’ve done 101, and I’m doing 300 in a few weeks, it’s like a boxing match,” she told The Reality Check podcast. In the video, she further admitted that she thinks she will “get sore towards the end, but I think I’ve got the right determination just to be able to push on.” Lillian Phillips, OnlyFans Creator Shares Aftermath of Sleeping With 101 Men in 14 Hours, Shows Off Watery Eyes, Bitten Lips and Other Details in Viral Video.

Lily Phillips Begins 'Training' For the Bizarre Challenge

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Reality Check Show (@therealitycheckshowuk)

Lily Phillips' Viral Video After Sleeping With 100 Men in 14 Hours

Lily Phillips shows the aftermath of sleeping with 101 men in 1 day… 😳 pic.twitter.com/BXU5wAlwD5 — Great British MC 🇬🇧 (@GreatBritishMC) October 20, 2024

OnlyFans Star Lily Phillips

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lillian Phillips (@lilyphillip_s)

Stunner

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lillian Phillips (@lilyphillip_s)

While Lily seems to be determined to achieve her goal, medical experts have reportedly warned the adult content creator about this event and even called it dangerous for the body. Meanwhile, adult film star Lisa Sparks currently holds the record for having sex with the most significant number of people in a day—919. She reportedly achieved this feat in an event in Poland in 2004 and stated that she was in pain for a week after the activity, but she enjoyed it during the event.

