Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], December 30: In a world where healthy eating often means sacrificing taste, Artinci, a pioneering sugar-free dessert and snack brand, is changing the narrative. Known for its range of low glycemic index (GI), low-carb, keto-friendly desserts, Artinci is making waves in the wellness industry. After a successful appearance on Shark Tank India Season 3, where the company secured funding from Vineeta Singh, Co-founder and CEO, SUGAR Cosmetics, Artinci is now poised to bring healthy indulgence to more people than ever before.

Founders' Journey: From Family History to Healthy Indulgence

Artinci was founded by Aarti Laxman and Sumit Rastogi, a dynamic duo who share a deep personal connection to their mission. Coming from families with a history of diabetes spanning three generations, both Aarti and Sumit have witnessed firsthand the challenges of managing a sugar-restricted lifestyle. Instead of resigning to their genetic predisposition, they embraced fitness, healthy eating, and innovative lifestyle hacks to manage their diabetic genes.

This commitment to health and wellness led them to create Artinci, a brand that ensures no one has to compromise on taste to stay healthy. Their personal journey fuels Artinci's core mission: to offer guilt-free, delicious desserts that are safe for diabetics, beneficial for fitness enthusiasts, and supportive of weight loss goals.

Redefining Desserts for the Health-Conscious

Artinci crafts desserts that cater to a broad range of dietary needs. Whether you're a diabetic, a fitness enthusiast, or someone focused on weight loss, Artinci's offerings let everyone enjoy the pleasure of desserts without compromising their health goals. The product lineup includes a delightful variety of cakes, cookies, and Indian sweets -- all completely sugar-free and formulated to be low in calories. These treats not only satisfy cravings but also align with healthy living principles by keeping blood sugar levels steady.

Featuring on Shark Tank India

Artinci's appearance on Shark Tank India Season 3 marked a pivotal moment for the brand. Facing a panel of savvy investors, Aarti and Sumit presented their innovative concept of sugar-free, low-GI desserts. The pitch captured the interest of Vineeta Singh, who immediately recognized Artinci's potential to revolutionize healthy indulgence. Speaking about the investment, Vineeta Singh said, "As someone who is deeply passionate about health and wellness, I was instantly drawn to Artinci's commitment to making sugar-free indulgence possible for everyone. Their desserts are not only healthy but delicious, which is the magic combination people are looking for today."

Designed for Diabetics, Fitness Enthusiasts, and Diet conscious

Artinci stands apart by addressing a critical gap: the lack of delicious, sugar-free desserts for diabetics and those on keto or low-carb diets. With diabetes affecting over 104 million people in India alone and similar number of Pre-diabetics, Artinci's low-GI desserts are a vital solution for managing blood sugar levels while enjoying sweet treats.

For fitness enthusiasts and those focused on weight loss, Artinci's low-calorie formulations make indulgence guilt-free. With Artinci, cheat days no longer mean setbacks -- they're simply part of a balanced, healthy lifestyle.

Traditional Indian Sweets, Reimagined

Artinci also offers traditional Indian sweets like Kaju Katli, Ladoos and Halwas, reimagined without sugar. These sweets retain the authentic taste of heritage recipes while being diabetic-friendly and low-GI. Artinci ensures that celebrations and festivals can be enjoyed with the same joy and flavor, but without the sugar.

Commitment to Quality and Innovation

Artinci's dedication to quality is unwavering. The brand uses natural sweeteners like stevia and monk fruit that don't spike blood sugar levels and carefully selects every ingredient to support health. Each product undergoes rigorous testing to ensure the best taste, texture, and nutritional balance. The brand's low-GI approach provides sustained energy and avoids sugar crashes, making their desserts suitable for anyone seeking a healthier way to indulge.

Expanding Reach and Future Plans

With the momentum from their Shark Tank success and Vineeta Singh's investment, Artinci is focused on expanding its footprint. Plans include increased presence in online marketplaces, and potentially international markets where demand for healthy, sugar-free desserts is growing. With a tailwind from Amazon Propel program, Artinci is now available in US as well.

Aarti Laxman, co-founder, shared her excitement: "Our journey with Artinci began from a very personal place. We wanted to create desserts that we, our families, and people everywhere could enjoy without fear of sugar spikes. Shark Tank and Vineeta's support have strengthened our resolve to make guilt-free indulgence accessible to everyone."

About Artinci

Artinci is a Bangalore-based brand dedicated to crafting sugar-free, low-GI, low-carb desserts and snacks. Designed for diabetics, fitness enthusiasts, and anyone seeking healthier indulgence, Artinci's range includes cakes, cookies, and traditional Indian sweets. By prioritizing health without compromising taste, Artinci is redefining desserts for modern lifestyles. They ship across India and also Internationally. They are available through their website www.artinci.com, Amazon, Flipkart, Instamart and on quick commerce as well - Instamart - Bangalore & Mumbai, Blinkit - Gurgaon, Noida, Ghaziabad, Mumbai, Pune, Bangalore, Chennai, Hyderabad

