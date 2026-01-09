WPL 2025 Points Table Updated Live: The Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 season marks the return of India's premier T20 tournament, featuring five elite franchises: Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Delhi Capitals, Gujarat Giants, and UP Warriorz. Following a massive mega-auction in late 2025, the squads have undergone significant transformations, with Indian star Deepti Sharma emerging as the most expensive buy at INR 3.2 crore. Where to Watch Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 Live Streaming.

The season is being hosted across two primary venues, with the action beginning at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai before shifting to the BCA Stadium in Vadodara for the final leg. Despite the absence of stalwarts like Ellyse Perry and Annabel Sutherland, the league continues to showcase global talent, with newly appointed captains like Jemimah Rodrigues (DC) and Meg Lanning (UPW) adding fresh leadership dynamics to the competition.

The tournament maintains its established double round-robin format, ensuring a grueling and fair league stage where each team faces every other opponent twice. A total of 22 matches will be played over the course of the season to determine the champions. According to the playoff structure, the team that finishes at the top of the points table earns a direct ticket to the grand finale.

Meanwhile, the second and third-placed teams will battle it out in a high-pressure Eliminator match for the remaining spot in the title clash. This format places a high premium on consistency throughout the league phase, as finishing first significantly shortens the path to the trophy. TATA Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 Updates.

WPL 2026 Points Table

Team MP W L NR Points NRR Royal Challengers Bengaluru 1 1 0 0 2 Mumbai Indians 1 0 1 0 0 -0.150 Delhi Capitals 0 0 0 0 0 — Gujarat Giants 0 0 0 0 0 — UP Warriorz 0 0 0 0 0 —

(Status: After MI-W vs RCB-W Match 1) (Abbreviations: MP: Matches played, W: Wins, L: Losses, NR: No Result, NRR: Net Run Rate)

There are many star players missing in the WPL 2026 season, including Ellyse Perry and Annabel Sutherland, yet the franchises are loaded with many high-performing individuals and match winners making the season even more interesting. Smriti Mandhana (RCB), Ashleigh Gardner (GG), Harmanpreet Kaur (MI), Meg Lanning (UPW), and Jemimah Rodrigues (DC) have all claimed to better their performances in the upcoming matches with the aim to capture the WPL 2026 title

