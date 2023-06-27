The day of Excellence: Distinguished leaders and industry professionals gather at the prestigious Asia's Leadership Awards 2023

SRV Media

New Delhi [India], June 27: The Universal Media in association with IBARC Asia & Mishwa Productions hosted the most prestigious award ceremony related to the field of Business and Service Sector across Asia. This award show is presented annually to organizations that demonstrate outstanding performance, innovation, and success in their respective fields. It was organized under the leadership of Praduman Kumar Mishra (Founder & CEO- The Universal Media) on May 27, 2023 at ITC Welcome Hotel, Dwarka, New Delhi. The Famous Bollywood actress and politician Jaya Prada was invited to honor all the prestigious awardees. Renowned business and service leaders from across Asia attended the award ceremony.

In view of the award ceremony, P. K. Mishra believes ALA is the platform where we respect every Indian individual, special, community industrialists and institutions. It is a matter of pride for us to have all those individuals or institutions of India, whether they are associated with any business, sport, art, film, medicine or education on the stage of ALA. He says, "This award show is an exceptional award. Recognition is a sought-after accolade of achievement, a veritable endorsement of success in business and service that offers exceptional marketing and PR opportunities and increases your credibility and standing in the eyes of your peers and your customers and consumers. Of course, it feels like a pretty wonderful proud moment too!"

Here are a few names of successful Brand and Leaders who participated in this award show:

Goldiee Masale- India's Most Trusted Spices Brand of the Year

PiLog Group (India, Middle East and APAC Regions)- Company of the Year- Data Analysis & Data Management Solutions

UV Plylam Private Limited- The Most Premium Eco-Friendly Plywood Brand of the Year

IBeON Infotech Pvt. Ltd- Company of the Year- IT Solutions (Bengaluru)

Nyra Leadership Consulting- The Most Promising Business Management Consultant in Maharashtra

Global Pharma Tek India Pvt Ltd- Company of the Year- Trading and Distribution of Pharmaceutical Raw Materials in India

Team Seeds Pvt. Ltd.- India's Leading Vegetable Seeds manufacturer of the Year

Brainiac IP Solutions- The Best Patents & Trademark Services Provider of the Year

Georgians Academy For Professional Studies- The Best Institute for NDA/CDS and SSB Training in Delhi

Remedial Healthcare- The Most Trusted PCD Pharma Franchise Company of the Year (North India)

Dr. Paramjeet Singh- The Most Renowned Laparoscopic Surgeon of the Year (Punjab)

Thakur Institute of Hotel Management- The Most Promising Hotel Management Institute in Mumbai

Ankeet Cottage Industries- Top Quality Industrial Furniture Manufacturer of the Year (Maharashtra)

S. K. Package Machine- The Most Advanced Manufacturers of Corrugated Board & Box Making Machinery (Innovation in Technology)

Hexamide Agrotech- The Best Manufacturer and Supplier of Chemical Machineries, Reactors, Equipments in Mumbai

Sam Overseas Exports- Excellence in Exporter of Leather and Finished Leather Goods of the Year.

Shravan Enterprises- Industrial Excellence- Manufacturer & Exporter of Bus Seats & Parts

VNGS Engineering Works- India Emerging Leader- Engineering Equipment Manufacturers (Tamil Nadu)

Modern Informatics Pvt. Ltd.- The Most Trusted Company in Maharashtra- Security & Safety System Service

KLE Society's Institute of Hotel Management and catering technology- Excellence in Hospitality Management & Training Academy (Bengaluru)

MTG Learning- Most Trusted Publisher of the Year - Education and Competition Books

Yugasa Software Lab- The Best AI Chatbot Company of the Year

Icon Group of School- The Most Trusted Preschool of the Year

Icon Nurturing Innocence- The Most Promising Pre-school in Gurugram

Dr. Stuti Khare Shukla (Dermatologist)- Hair Growth Therapy Specialist of the Year

Jotwani Associates LLP- India's Most Prominent Law Firm of the Year

Abhyas School of Yoga- The Most Emerging Brand Wellness & Ayurveda Therapy

LOGOTECH- The Most Promising Company of the Year- IT Solution (Gujarat)

Angad Singh Saluja-Founder & MD (Lush Garden & Cafe)- Young Entrepreneur of the Year- Hospitality Industry

Richen Skin by Dr. Indu Singh- The Best Skin Specialist in Delhi-NCR

Kiaasa Retail Pvt. Ltd.- India's Fastest Growing Women's Ethnic Wear Brand

Aryaman Detective Services & Solutions Pvt. Ltd- The Most Trusted Private Investigating Agency Of The Year

Nainuzzi INDIA- The Most Classical Interior Design Firm of the Year in India

Hotel The Royal Bharti- The Most Trusted Hospitality Brand in North India

Ironmonk Sporting Solution Pvt Ltd- The Best Multi Sports & Fitness Training Company of the Year (India)

Pal Resorts Pvt Ltd- Leading Hospitality Brand of the Year (Punjab)

